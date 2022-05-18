This student went into labour ahead of graduation day. Her college rose to the occasion

When Jada Sayles could not attend her graduation ceremony because was in a hospital, her university did something that made her graduation even more special.

Sayles was set to attend her college graduation ceremony at Dillard University in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Saturday, May 14, 2022, but she could not do so. On Friday, Sayles went into labour and was admitted to a hospital.

When she told college authorities about her situation, Dr. Walter M Kimbrough, the ongoing president of the historically Black university, decided to award her the diploma in her hospital room.

The president dressed in a ceremonial robe arrived at Sayles hospital ward after she gave birth to a baby boy and conferred her the bachelor’s degree, in presence of her family members.

On Monday, Kimbrough shared videos of the beautiful moment on his Twitter account that soon went viral. In one of the videos, Sayles dressed in a black graduation gown and hat is seen holding her newborn as she ceremoniously moves the tassel on her graduation cap to the right side, symbolising the completion of her undergraduate degree.

Jada went into labor on Friday evening. Texted me around 4:30 am Saturday saying she was being admitted, & the baby was born on her graduation day, May 14th. So we rolled up to the hospital so I could finish my tenure in the most special way. #myDU pic.twitter.com/JieETrXVgy — Walter M. Kimbrough (@HipHopPrez) May 15, 2022

I even did the tassel part of commencement! This really was a very sweet moment. I’ll never forget it. pic.twitter.com/gVExIXMMgi — Walter M. Kimbrough (@HipHopPrez) May 15, 2022

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Thank you Sir for your kindness and time….to allow this deserving woman receive her DEGREE!”

Thank you Sir for your kindness and time….to allow this deserving woman receive her DEGREE!💚💗 — Ivyrose103 (@ivyagbw) May 16, 2022

This is amazing!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ — daniel ahrens (@SOTPeglegPETE) May 15, 2022

What all of humanity should be like! Everyone can succeed when people care! 🙌🙌🙌🙌 — Cynthia Rayford (@Cynthiao47) May 16, 2022

What a caring and encouraging leader! Congratulations on the beautiful baby and your graduation! You can achieve anything! Your baby has a powerful birth marker…”on the day my mom graduated college I was born!” — Linda Baker (@LindaBa45422982) May 17, 2022

It’s the way you looked at your precious baby 🍼 after you turned your commerance to the Left for me 💜❤️ Congratulations 👏🏿🎉 on your degree & precious baby 🍼❣️😘 — loyal gal (@RealLoyaltyy) May 16, 2022

Thank you for going above and beyond — Mr. Joojo 🤩🥳 🍎 (@JMillGraves) May 16, 2022</blockquote That’s Leadership! — Brian K. Roberson II (@BKRoberson2) May 15, 2022

