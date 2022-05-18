scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Must Read

This student went into labour ahead of graduation day. Her college rose to the occasion

Jada Sayles received her Bachelor’s degree in a hospital after she gave birth to her son on the day of her graduation.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 18, 2022 4:37:55 pm
College student delivers baby on graduation day receives degree at hospital, New mother gets diploma in hospital, Student of Dillard University gets graduation ceremony in hospital, viral video graduation ceremony hospital, Indian ExpressJada Sayles, graduated from Dillard University in US’s New Orleans.

When Jada Sayles could not attend her graduation ceremony because was in a hospital, her university did something that made her graduation even more special.

Sayles was set to attend her college graduation ceremony at Dillard University in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Saturday, May 14, 2022, but she could not do so. On Friday, Sayles went into labour and was admitted to a hospital.

ALSO READ |‘Just them two’: A little girl clicks father’s picture on his graduation day, and netizens melt

When she told college authorities about her situation, Dr. Walter M Kimbrough, the ongoing president of the historically Black university, decided to award her the diploma in her hospital room.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The president dressed in a ceremonial robe arrived at Sayles hospital ward after she gave birth to a baby boy and conferred her the bachelor’s degree, in presence of her family members.

Best of Express Premium

Sanjiv Bajaj: ‘Like GST Council, need a platform to sort Centre-state iss...Premium
Sanjiv Bajaj: ‘Like GST Council, need a platform to sort Centre-state iss...
Explained: Where coal blocks cases standPremium
Explained: Where coal blocks cases stand
How to tackle the inflation spiralPremium
How to tackle the inflation spiral
After Gyanvapi, needle moves within BJP on Kashi, Mathura: ‘Shivlin...Premium
After Gyanvapi, needle moves within BJP on Kashi, Mathura: ‘Shivlin...
More Premium Stories >>

On Monday, Kimbrough shared videos of the beautiful moment on his Twitter account that soon went viral. In one of the videos, Sayles dressed in a black graduation gown and hat is seen holding her newborn as she ceremoniously moves the tassel on her graduation cap to the right side, symbolising the completion of her undergraduate degree.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Thank you Sir for your kindness and time….to allow this deserving woman receive her DEGREE!”

Another person remarked, “What a caring and encouraging leader!  Congratulations on the beautiful baby and your graduation!  You can achieve anything!  Your baby has a powerful birth marker…” on the day my mom graduated college I was born!”

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 18: Latest News

Advertisement