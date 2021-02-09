Woman goes viral after she uses adhesive glue on hair as hairspray runs out

The video shows Brown’s hair perfectly parted sideways and slicked back into a long braid. With no hair out of place, Brown explained that the reason behind is it because she used Gorilla Glue.

A Louisiana woman, an avid TikTok user, had to seek medical assistance after she used gorilla glue on her head instead of hair spray.

Jessica Brown’s fashion mishap went viral after she took to Instagram and TikTok explaining to her followers what happened to her hair after she substituted heavy-duty Gorilla Glue adhesive spray because she ran out of her usual hairspray.

“Hey, y’all, for those of you that know me to know that my hair has been like this for about a month now. It’s not by choice, “she says, at the beginning of the now-viral clip.

“When I do my hair, I like to finish it off with a little Göt2b Glued Spray, you know, just to keep it in place. Well, I didn’t have any more Göt2b Glued Spray, so I used this: Gorilla Glue spray. Bad, bad, bad idea,” she says.

In the video, she then pats her head and reveals to her followers how her hair is literally immovable. Brown concluded the video with a warning to her followers. “If you ever, ever run out of Göt2b Glued Spray, don’t ever use this. Unless you want your hair to be like that forever,” she is heard saying.

In a follow-up video, Brown also showed her followers how applying shampoo didn’t help her hair. On February 6, Brown posted a picture of St. Bernard’s Parish Hospital in Chalmette, Los Angeles where she reportedly spent around 22 hours, getting medical help in getting the adhesive out of her hair.

According to Wgntv.com, health workers used acetones wipes and sterile water to get the adhesive out of her hair. However, the method proved unsuccessful and ended up burning her scalp.

Responding to the incident, Gorilla Glue released a statement via Instagram, stressing on the product label which states “not get (it) in eyes, on the skin, or on clothing.”

As per a Daily Mail report, Brown has started a ‘Go Fund Me’ campaign to cover her medical bills.

Despite 15 hair washes, spending 22 hours at the emergency room and burning her scale with acetone, all her efforts were in vain and she is now seeking to sue the adhesive glue company, alleging the company put out misleading labels.