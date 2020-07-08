Woman gored after she approaches wild bison to take photos of it

Luckily the woman wasn’t hurt in any vital organs and is recovering with few gorging wounds. Luckily the woman wasn’t hurt in any vital organs and is recovering with few gorging wounds.

An elderly woman had a dangerous encounter with a bison at the Yellowstone National Park in the US, after she went too close to it to take photos. She was gored by the animal and the park issued a warning asking visitors to stay away from wild animals when they’re camping at the site.

Yellowstone National Park, which opened last month following a lockdown, said in a statement that a 72-year-old woman from California had been gored by a wild bison after she approached it multiple times to take its picture.

“The series of events that led to the goring suggest the bison was threatened by being repeatedly approached to within 10 feet,” said Chris Geremia, the park’s Senior Bison Biologist.

“Bison are wild animals that respond to threats by displaying aggressive behaviors like pawing the ground, snorting, bobbing their head, bellowing, and raising their tail. If that doesn’t make the threat (in this instance it was a person) move away, a threatened bison may charge. To be safe around bison, stay at least 25 yards away, move away if they approach, and run away or find cover if they charge,” Geremia was quoted as saying in the statement.

A family that witnessed the frightening scene had to step in when the woman lost consciousness after being attacked by the bison. They told a local TV channel that they watched for about half an hour as the woman at the campsite repeatedly went close to two bisons that had strayed there. Footage captured by the family is being widely shared online.

“The lady got way too close,” Jake Larsen told WCCO. “I could hear the bison making noises and blowing steam out,”

One of the family members was a nurse, who said that the woman was attacked multiple times by the bison and she had no memory of what happened to her.

The park said immediate medical care was provided to the woman who sustained multiple wounds. She was then flown via helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and was later discharged.

In March, when the park announced it would stay closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a reporter became an internet sensation after his live telecast was interrupted by a herd of bison. The journalist abandoned his recording to avoid the herd and was praised by park authorities for doing the right thing.

