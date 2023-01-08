scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Woman gives birth to twin girls whose birthday falls a year apart

While one baby was born at 11.55 pm on December 31, 2022, her sister was born at 12.01 am on January 1, 2023.

Woman gives birth to twin girls whose birthday falls a year apart, twin girls born in different years, Kali Jo Flewellen, Annie Jo and Effie Rose Scott, Texas woman, Facebook, viral, trending, Indian ExpressKali Jo Flewellen said she and her partner Cliff have named their baby girls Annie Jo and Effie Rose Scott.

In a wonderful coincidence, a US woman gave birth to two twin girls whose date of birth falls a year apart. Their mother, Kali Jo Flewellen from Texas, took to Facebook to share the news.

Flewellen said she and her partner Cliff have named their baby girls Annie Jo and Effie Rose Scott. The couple had anticipated that the babies would be born around midnight, according to The New York Post.

Also Read |US woman gives birth to twin girls in two different years!

“Cliff and I are so proud to introduce Annie Jo and Effie Rose Scott! Annie was the last baby born in 2022 at 11:55 p.m. Then, Effie was the very first born in 2023 at 12:01! They both came out healthy and happy and weighing 5.5 pounds. Cliff and I are just so excited for this adventure!” she wrote on Facebook.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...
In Indore, a home for the Pravasis who fought for India’s independence
In Indore, a home for the Pravasis who fought for India’s independence
In hijab protest district, over 50% dip in minority students’ count in go...
In hijab protest district, over 50% dip in minority students’ count in go...

“YAY!!! How beautiful they are! And how cool that they have their own birthdays!!! You look more beautiful than ever Kali! Praying for all the things you need to be at your fingertips. Sending all the love!!” commented a user. “They are beautiful!! So fun they were born in different days, months and year! How cool. You look amazing, Kali!!” said another. “Congratulations! So happy for y’all. They are beautiful. Twins with separate birth dates! Amazing!” another netizen wrote.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-01-2023 at 14:21 IST
Next Story

‘Jahaaz Da Jhoota’, this Punjab school principal fulfilled air travel wish of students securing a spot in state merit list

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close