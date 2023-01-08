Woman gives birth to twin girls whose birthday falls a year apart

In a wonderful coincidence, a US woman gave birth to two twin girls whose date of birth falls a year apart. Their mother, Kali Jo Flewellen from Texas, took to Facebook to share the news.

Flewellen said she and her partner Cliff have named their baby girls Annie Jo and Effie Rose Scott. The couple had anticipated that the babies would be born around midnight, according to The New York Post.

“Cliff and I are so proud to introduce Annie Jo and Effie Rose Scott! Annie was the last baby born in 2022 at 11:55 p.m. Then, Effie was the very first born in 2023 at 12:01! They both came out healthy and happy and weighing 5.5 pounds. Cliff and I are just so excited for this adventure!” she wrote on Facebook.

“YAY!!! How beautiful they are! And how cool that they have their own birthdays!!! You look more beautiful than ever Kali! Praying for all the things you need to be at your fingertips. Sending all the love!!” commented a user. “They are beautiful!! So fun they were born in different days, months and year! How cool. You look amazing, Kali!!” said another. “Congratulations! So happy for y’all. They are beautiful. Twins with separate birth dates! Amazing!” another netizen wrote.