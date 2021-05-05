Mali woman gives birth to nine babies

It is extremely rare to give birth to a set of nonuplets and complications during and after birth often mean that some of the babies do not survive. (Representational image/Pixabay)

A 25-year-old woman from Mali, Africa, gave birth to nine babies, two more than her doctors predicted, in Morocco on Tuesday, the Malian government confirmed.

Halima Cisse and her rare pregnancy had fascinated people and leaders of the West African nation. After doctors suggested special care, concerning Cisse’s welfare and the infant’s survival, the government decided to intervene and authorities flew her over to Morocco, news agency Reuters reported.

The 25-year old became a mother to five girls and four boys even though ultrasound conducted both in Mali and Morocco revealed only seven in the womb. Mali’s health minister, Fanta Siby, said in a statement that both the mother and the infants were “doing well”. All the babies were delivered through a caesarean section.

As per a BBC report, the mother and her newborns are expected to return home in several weeks. It is extremely rare to give birth to a set of nonuplets and complications during and after birth often mean that some of the babies do not survive.

(With inputs from Reuters)