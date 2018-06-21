Follow Us:
Thursday, June 21, 2018
Baby born on Paris train gets free rides untill he turns 25, Twitterati are JEALOUS

Sharing the news online, the Paris public transport company, RATP, had a special gift for the baby boy – free rides until he turned 25! Not just on trains but throughout the network, which manages buses, metro and express trains.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 21, 2018 9:03:11 pm
paris, rer train, baby born on board, baby born on train, woman gives birth train, paris train baby born, baby born on train free travel, newborn free travel, world news, odd news, indian express The unexpected passenger’s arrival left people on the social media elated. (Source: Getty images)
Getting delayed on you daily commute leaves all riled up. However, when one train in Paris recently got delayed, it not only made passengers happy but also people online. Quite unexpectedly, a woman passenger traveling on a Parisian train slipped into labour and gave birth to a child on her ride! The sudden medical emergency interrupted the RER A commuter line, which is considered the busiest line in Europe. However, the birth of a newborn left everyone happy. And not just that, sharing the news online, the Paris public transport company, RATP, had a special gift for the baby boy – free rides until he turned 25! Not just on trains but throughout the network, which manages buses, metro and express trains.

Live-tweeting the events on Monday, the RATP initially on Twitter announced that a passenger had been taken ill at Auber station in central Paris. And minutes later they shared the joyous news of the baby being born onboard.

The baby was born at 09:40 GMT with the help of some of the fellow passengers on the carriage with the mother as well as emergency workers and rail staff, BBC reported.

The train company also informed that the mother and the newborn were doing well and were shifted to the nearest clinic by the paramedics. “Traffic gradually resumes between CDG/Etoile and Nation but remains very disturbed,” they added in the tweet originally written in French.

People on the micro-blogging site started congratulating the mother and some even shared how lucky the little one is to get free rides till he turns 25. Some also were jealous and wanted the same policy in their country as well.

Have something to add to this story? Tell us in comments below.

