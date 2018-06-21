Baby born on Paris train gets free rides untill he turns 25, Twitterati are JEALOUS

The unexpected passenger’s arrival left people on the social media elated. (Source: Getty images) The unexpected passenger’s arrival left people on the social media elated. (Source: Getty images)

Getting delayed on you daily commute leaves all riled up. However, when one train in Paris recently got delayed, it not only made passengers happy but also people online. Quite unexpectedly, a woman passenger traveling on a Parisian train slipped into labour and gave birth to a child on her ride! The sudden medical emergency interrupted the RER A commuter line, which is considered the busiest line in Europe. However, the birth of a newborn left everyone happy. And not just that, sharing the news online, the Paris public transport company, RATP, had a special gift for the baby boy – free rides until he turned 25! Not just on trains but throughout the network, which manages buses, metro and express trains.

ALSO READ | Baby is born MID-FLIGHT! Gets free flights for a lifetime as BIRTHDAY GIFT

Live-tweeting the events on Monday, the RATP initially on Twitter announced that a passenger had been taken ill at Auber station in central Paris. And minutes later they shared the joyous news of the baby being born onboard.

La ligne A est heureuse de vous annoncer que le 👶 qui vient de naître bénéficiera de la gratuité des transports sur l’ensemble du réseau #RATP jusqu’à ses 25 ans. #RERA #Cestungarçon pic.twitter.com/aW6mSEO2Bi — RER A (@RER_A) June 18, 2018

The baby was born at 09:40 GMT with the help of some of the fellow passengers on the carriage with the mother as well as emergency workers and rail staff, BBC reported.

ALSO READ | Thanks to WhatsApp, this final year MBBS student delivered a baby on a train

The train company also informed that the mother and the newborn were doing well and were shifted to the nearest clinic by the paramedics. “Traffic gradually resumes between CDG/Etoile and Nation but remains very disturbed,” they added in the tweet originally written in French.

La maman et le bébé ont été pris en charge par les secours. Ils ont été évacués du train et sont actuellement en direction de la clinique la plus proche. Le trafic reprend progressivement entre CDG/Etoile et Nation mais reste très perturbé. #RERA — RER A (@RER_A) June 18, 2018

People on the micro-blogging site started congratulating the mother and some even shared how lucky the little one is to get free rides till he turns 25. Some also were jealous and wanted the same policy in their country as well.

why couldn’t i have been born on the RER A, free travel until I’m 25??? yes please jk, free Uber until I’m 25? now you’re talking 👀 https://t.co/AD1am07Pj9 — Ethan Gates (@ethangates) June 18, 2018

Nah asif because a baby has been born on a train in Paris he gets free train rides until he’s 25, remind me where I’m going into labour x — Hollie (@holliederham) June 19, 2018

I wonder if they have to name him RER in return?? 👶 A baby born on a Paris train gets free rides until he’s 25 https://t.co/DGLCO9lEwV — M.Ash (@mash09) June 18, 2018

Wish I was born on a train, I’m in need of some free travel! — Josh J (@Joshologyj) June 19, 2018

If it happened on our train they would most Lilkely charge him for not having a ticket — eileen robinson (@eileenrobinson2) June 20, 2018

A kid was born on a train in paris and now gets free rides till 25🙆‍♂️ .. low key jealous 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3JYJzlfb2s — Man’s Not Chester (@PuppetChester) June 20, 2018

I just read that a baby boy was born on a train in paris and now gets free rides until he’s 25…ummm @ mum why wasn’t I born on an airplane? you didn’t plan this well at all — ѕαммι♫♪ (@jhs0pe) June 19, 2018

Now we know the key to giving our kids a head start in life — Rhain Williams (@rhainw) June 18, 2018

look i am not jealous of many people but i am extra-ordinarily jealous of the rer baby https://t.co/3CS5gTwXeZ — Zach 🌻👨🏼‍💻🏳️‍🌈 (@franklyrosalind) June 18, 2018

A good reason the train is late! https://t.co/o66Ebk52BP — Melissa Sander (@AlmostFrenchNow) June 18, 2018

Imagine being the RER baby. Like, as a teen “Um yeah, I’m riding for free– I was born in this line” — Terry Han (@TewwyHawn) June 18, 2018

Have something to add to this story? Tell us in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd