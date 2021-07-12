Woman gifts grandma her first Barbie, video leaves netizens emotional

July 12, 2021 3:10:00 pm
A woman in Brazil left her grandmother feeling emotional after she gifted her her first Barbie doll. A video of the heartwarming moment has gone viral on social media after it was shared by the popular Twitter page @GoodNewsCorres1.
According to the tweet, Dona Carmoza’s face lit up when she opened her granddaughter’s gift to find a Barbie doll wrapped inside. “She’d wanted a Barbie her whole life,” read the viral post, which was shared along with the clip featuring an emotional Carmoza fighting back tears. On opening the gift, Carmoza goes on to hug her granddaughter and then shows the doll to a little boy standing behind her.
Watch the video here:
BEAUTIFUL SURPRISE 🎁❤️😭
(Brazil) Dona Carmoza is surprised with a Barbie doll from her granddaughter…she’d wanted a Barbie her whole life. pic.twitter.com/MS6Kotbth3
— GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) July 11, 2021
Since being posted online, the clip has garnered over 6,000 views and has been flooded with netizens tweeting about the sweet moment shared between the grandmother and her granddaughter. Some also felt emotional after watching the viral video.
“It reminds me of when I gave a coworker one of my knitted teddy bears. She never had a teddy bear in her life,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.
