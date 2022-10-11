scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Woman gets grandparents’ names tattooed on her ankle. Grandpa’s reaction is heartening

The woman surprised her grandparents by getting their signatures tattooed on her ankle.

The bond between grandparents and grandchildren is one of the sweetest. Grandparents are usually known to spoil their grandkids while they are growing up by gifting them many things such as toys and clothes. It is sad to see them growing old and realise they won’t be around forever. People want to honour their grandparents in a way that would show them how much they mean to them.

In a heartfelt gesture, a woman surprised her grandparents by getting their names tattooed on her ankle. The reaction of the grandparents to seeing the tattoos is heartening to watch.

The video was posted on the Instagram page Good News Correspondent Monday. The woman had asked her grandparents to write their names on a piece of paper and then she took their signatures to a tattoo studio. She shows her tattoo to her grandpa first. When he sees the tattoo of his signature, he is unable to control his tears. He places his hands on his face and starts to weep. Then she showed her tattoo to her grandma.

Watch the video below:

The video has received more than 45,000 views so far. Netizens loved grandpa’s reaction to the surprise.

“The expression on the grandfather’s face was beautiful,” commented an Instagram user. “Absolutely brilliant. Grandpa is totally overwhelmed what a wonderful way to remember your grandparents,” wrote another. “I did that w my parents’ names after they passed away. Wish I could have shown them,” shared a third. Another netizen posted, “That’s exactly what I did with my parents signature and tattooed them to my forearms.”

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 11:10:22 am
Grain-lifting tenders scam: VB searches ex-dy director’s house; recovers cash, foreign currency

