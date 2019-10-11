Woman shares how she freaked out that her dog’s nose had fallen off, post goes viral

Taking care of someone’s dog can be a freaky experience as Jade Murray from Coventry in the United Kingdom discovered while she was watching her mother’s dog named Lenny. After playing with the dog for a while, Murray said she freaked out when she spotted a ‘dog nose’ on the floor.

“So I’m sitting there playing with Lenny as you do..until something on the floor caught my attention. I had no idea what it was, so I picked him up and put him outside to assess the situation further. I had a closer look only to discover what was his nose that had fallen off and was just lying there on the floor,” Murray wrote on Facebook.

Murray recounted how she went on to think about how she would inform her mother about it and how the dog wouldn’t be able to “sniff piss again on his walks and I know he loves doing that”. Finally, she mustered the courage to inspect the “fallen nose”.

It was indeed a dog’s nose, but was that of a soft toy that the real dog had chewed on. “His nose still remains,” she wrote.

“Lenny’s nose is in full working order and completely attached to his face, where it should be,” she wrote.

The funny post quickly went viral online with over 1 lakh shares at the time of writing.

Some admitted even they were freaked out about the incident after reading the first part of the post, but later burst out laughing. Many tagged other dog lovers and some also suggested that Murray could have also pranked her mother with the theory.

