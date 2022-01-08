Woman forced to isolate with Tinder date after both test positive for Covid-19

When it comes to meeting people via dating apps, it can be pretty hard to gauge how things might unfold. However, for an Australian woman, her date night took a surprising turn: quarantining with her Tinder match!

While most dates with strangers may just end with a meal or dropping of home, for the TikTok user, she was forced to isolate with her match after they both tested positive for Covid-19.

As in Australia, Covid-19 positive patients must isolate at home for at least seven days from the day they have a PCR test, Sarah Henley, who goes by @poppymoore777 on TikTok shared her unique meet-cute.

When asked on the video app, “So how’d you guys meet,” Henley replied captioning a clip, “POV: You and your Tinder date get COVID and have to isolate together.” The unusual setup for the couple to know one another has racked over 16 million views on the app.

Henley is documenting her stay together with her unnamed date and is seen doing a host of things together. Her video showed old Uber Eats bags, a case of beer, and the couple playing Mario Kart and waiting in line for a PCR test.

In follow-up clips, Sarah showed her unnamed date watching Geordie Shore, playing with a dog and making her lunch. Replying to a comment that read “At least you would know what it’s like to live with him so you can decide whether or not he’s the one,” she shared that he had cooked her dinner from scratch.

“Your rom-com movie will def be titled Love Sick,” one joked highlighted being alone when unwell is definitely not a good feeling. Another joked: “Omicron Romance?”

Although the specific reasons that led to the two of them in quarantine together aren’t clear, the woman wrote in the comments that isolating by herself wasn’t possible “due to personal reasons”, according to The Independent.

While some described Henley’s experience as “the honeymoon phase”, some also wondered if this will lead to deeper romance.