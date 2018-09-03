Alberta woman fired for not wearing bra to work; she files human rights complaint against employer

On confronting the golf club’s general manager Doug Robb, she was told that the rule for her own protection. (Source: Getty Images) On confronting the golf club’s general manager Doug Robb, she was told that the rule for her own protection. (Source: Getty Images)

A woman in Alberta, Canada, has filed a human rights complaint against her employer after she was told that it was compulsory to wear a bra to work. According to Daily Mail, Christina Schell was fired for refusing to comply with an updated dress code of her company, which implied that women employees had to wear a bra or an undershirt during work hours.

Schnell claimed that her previous employer — the Osoyoos Golf Club in Osoyoos, B C — discriminated against her after implementing a dress code that mandated female staff to wear a bra. “It’s gender-based and that’s why it’s a human rights issue,” she told CBC news. “I have nipples and so do the men,” she added.

According to the same report, the 25-year-old, who took the job as a server at the golf club’s restaurant in May, stopped wearing brassiere 2 years ago as she felt uncomfortable and found them ‘horrible’. She further stated that she had no idea that being ‘braless’ was an issue until she received the restaurant’s new dress code a few weeks ago.

She confronted the golf club’s general manager Doug Robb, who said the new rule was for her protection. “He said, ‘I know what happens in golf clubs when alcohol’s involved,” she told CBC. When Schell refused to comply with the rule, she was fired from the company. This prompted her to file a case against the company.

