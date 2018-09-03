Follow Us:
Monday, September 03, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category

Alberta woman fired for not wearing bra to work; she files human rights complaint against employer

The 25-year-old, who took the job as a server at the golf club's restaurant in May, stopped wearing brassiere 2 years ago as she felt uncomfortable and found them 'horrible'. She further stated that she had no idea that being 'braless' was an issue until she received the restaurant's new dress code

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 3, 2018 1:17:22 pm
woman fired for wearing bra, woman bra issue, woman files human rights case, woman sues company, dress code violation, woman fired for not wearing bra, On confronting the golf club’s general manager Doug Robb, she was told that the rule for her own protection. (Source: Getty Images)
Related News

A woman in Alberta, Canada, has filed a human rights complaint against her employer after she was told that it was compulsory to wear a bra to work. According to Daily Mail, Christina Schell was fired for refusing to comply with an updated dress code of her company, which implied that women employees had to wear a bra or an undershirt during work hours.

Schnell claimed that her previous employer — the Osoyoos Golf Club in Osoyoos, B C — discriminated against her after implementing a dress code that mandated female staff to wear a bra. “It’s gender-based and that’s why it’s a human rights issue,” she told CBC news. “I have nipples and so do the men,” she added.

According to the same report, the 25-year-old, who took the job as a server at the golf club’s restaurant in May, stopped wearing brassiere 2 years ago as she felt uncomfortable and found them ‘horrible’. She further stated that she had no idea that being ‘braless’ was an issue until she received the restaurant’s new dress code a few weeks ago.

She confronted the golf club’s general manager Doug Robb, who said the new rule was for her protection. “He said, ‘I know what happens in golf clubs when alcohol’s involved,” she told CBC. When Schell refused to comply with the rule, she was fired from the company. This prompted her to file a case against the company.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Express Eye for Detail, EP 4: Activists arrested, Leetul Gogoi in trouble, Momo challenge guidelines
Watch Now
Express Eye for Detail, EP 4: Activists arrested, Leetul Gogoi in trouble, Momo
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement