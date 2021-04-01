Woman finds missing daffodils in her fridge, husband thought they were spring onions

When a resident in England did not receive the daffodils she had ordered, she raised a complaint with the company and got a refund. However, little did she know that the “missing flowers” had been in her fridge all along, after her husband mistook them for spring onions.

Amused by the episode, Newcastle-based Helen Newman took to Twitter to share the story. “Funny story. I ordered some daffs from Asda this week which didn’t turn up so I complained and got a refund. Turns out Dave thought they were spring onions and they’ve been in the fridge for the last 3 days.”

Read the full post here:

Funny story. I ordered some daffs from asda this week which didn’t turn up so I complained and got a refund. Turns out Dave thought they were spring onions and they’ve been in the fridge for the last 3 days pic.twitter.com/Otj2eT2Esn — Helen Newman (@honestlyhelen) March 27, 2021

Interestingly, the flowers, when transferred to a water jar, blossomed even after three days in the fridge.

“They’re doing really well, starting to blossom now, so I think some time in the fridge did them a world of good,” she told LadBible.

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral on social media and prompted hilarious reactions among netizens. While many sympathised with Newman’s husband Dave, others shared a similar incident that happened in their household.

I did this a couple of weeks back, but thought they were asparagus 🤦🏻‍♂️🤣 — James Weston (@JamesWeston86) March 29, 2021

Hahaha I love that this has gone viral man, what are you like 😂😂 — Becca (@BecxBlogs) March 29, 2021

Funny story: one winter my mum decided to make bird seed fat bowls for the birds in our garden and stored the bag of seed in the cereal cupboard. My dad, an avid cereal fan, ate a bowl full of bird seed and milk for breakfast a few days later! — Pranil Raja (@PranilRaja) March 29, 2021

My 10 year old did the opposite – she sent spring onions as a mothers day gift by accident… pic.twitter.com/BO5EPWApEs — Carl Bater (@MrB8rPhysics) March 29, 2021

I ordered some myself and yet still thought ‘I didn’t order spring onions’ when they were delivered 🙄 pic.twitter.com/Of2Fe3vRR5 — Suze 💙 (@SusanShaw11) March 29, 2021