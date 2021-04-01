scorecardresearch
Woman finds missing daffodils in her fridge, husband thought they were spring onions

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral on social media and prompted hilarious reactions among netizens. While many sympathised with Newman's husband Dave, others shared similar incidents that happened in their household.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 1, 2021 2:42:34 pm
When a resident in England did not receive the daffodils she had ordered, she raised a complaint with the company and got a refund. However, little did she know that the “missing flowers” had been in her fridge all along, after her husband mistook them for spring onions.

Amused by the episode, Newcastle-based Helen Newman took to Twitter to share the story. “Funny story. I ordered some daffs from Asda this week which didn’t turn up so I complained and got a refund. Turns out Dave thought they were spring onions and they’ve been in the fridge for the last 3 days.”

Read the full post here:

Interestingly, the flowers, when transferred to a water jar, blossomed even after three days in the fridge.

“They’re doing really well, starting to blossom now, so I think some time in the fridge did them a world of good,” she told LadBible.

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral on social media and prompted hilarious reactions among netizens. While many sympathised with Newman’s husband Dave, others shared a similar incident that happened in their household.

