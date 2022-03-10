This woman finds herself alone in a flight. This is what happened next

The luxury of being able to fly on a private jet is only reserved for a few. However, a woman found herself all alone in a flight and a video of her amazing experience has left many feeling jealous.

Freelance photographer Aurora Torres recently had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity—she found a Widerøe plane all to herself. Seeing that there was no one else on the flight, the crew of the Norwegian airline also wondered if she would like to sit in the front.

To preserve the rare moment, Torres documented everything on her phone and shared a stunning montage on Instagram. In a Reel video shared by her, the 21-year-old showed not only the empty seats and aisles inside the plane but also offered her followers a view of the pilots preparing to fly the plane.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aurora Torres (@aurooratorres)

But that wasn’t all, Torres herself got to the cockpit and experienced the spectacular view first-hand. Ending the short clip, it showed the crew waving her goodbye after the special flight. “10/10 experience,” she wrote, tagging the Nordic airline company.

Widerøe also shared Torres’ TikTok video on its official channels saying, “Our type first class.”

When asked where she was headed too, Torres replied: “Røros, a small place in Norway! I traveled here to take pictures for a wedding.”

As people were inquisitive to know how she managed this amazing feat, with some even suggesting the video is staged, Torres clarified “it’s real” even though it’s hard to believe. “I literally got the news when I was boarding, that I was the only passenger,” she explained.

“I think because of the funny situation the crew wanted to do something fun for me [on] the trip,” she said. She added that she was allowed to join the pilots in the cockpit for the last 30 minutes, plus landing in the 50-minute flight.

Last year, a UAE-based Indian businessman was pleasantly surprised to have the whole plane to himself when he boarded Air India’s flight from Amritsar to Dubai with an economy-class ticket.