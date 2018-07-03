WATCH: Woman finds frog in lettuce bag; Twitterati wonder if she released the ‘Prince Charming’

The incident came to light when she tweeted the clip. (Source: Sheloulie/Twitter) The incident came to light when she tweeted the clip. (Source: Sheloulie/Twitter)

A woman in Cornwall in UK was surprised when she found a frog in her lettuce that she had purchased in a supermarket. According to DailyMail, Shevaughan Tolputt, had been trying to follow an animal-free/vegan diet and was quite shocked when she spotted the hopping amphibian in her bag of British Round Lettuce she bought from Aldi.

Though she informed the supermarket in Redruth, she claimed that this was not the first time she had found ‘unwanted’ surprises in the food that she purchased from there. The incident came to light when she tweeted the video clip of the frog with a caption, “What to do when you find a frog in your lettuce?!?!? #YouGetExtraAtAldi.”

What to do when you find a frog in your lettuce?!?!? #YouGetExtraAtAldi pic.twitter.com/EItm2V6NwM — Shevaughan Tolputt (@Sheloulie) June 30, 2018

Later, the UK Twitter handle of the store tweeted out to Tolputt asking her about the incident. In the tweet they wrote, “Please can you send us a DM with details of the store you purchased the lettuce from so that we can discuss this with you further?”

Hi I’ve talked everything through already on the phone with an agent. But this was purchased from the Redruth store. — Shevaughan Tolputt (@Sheloulie) July 1, 2018

In no time, many people started responding to her tweet asking about the frog and whether she had set it free or not. Interestingly, some also had a humorous take on the incident, asking Tolputt if she had released the ‘prince charming’ and whether the frog was a competition for her husband. Check out the reactions here:

I hope you released Prince Charming to your garden 🐸 great find 👌🏻💕 — Melanie Hurley 🌱 (@6milesup) July 1, 2018

I once found a tiger beside my breakfast cereal! — Derek Thompson (@DerekWriteLines) July 1, 2018

Bless! It does suggest that there isn’t too much pesticide on the lettuce though. Go Aldi! — Anne Bird (@annebird21) July 2, 2018

A frog in a vegetable that was grown outside? Never.. — James (@AnEazyLife) July 1, 2018

I once had a live Bumble Bee in my broccoli. At least we know what we are getting is definitely fresh 😉 — Sarah 🦖 (@CottomSarah) July 1, 2018

The lady and her husband released the frog in a field next to a stream. Have you ever found any ‘surprise’ in your grocery bags?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd