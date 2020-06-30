Woman has crystal that looks like fried chicken, netizens say ‘finger lickin’ good’

It all began when a woman in Indiana discovered a rare chunk of crystal, which she joking dubbed as “my chicken tender crystal” and shared on a Reddit. (Source: Unbeadable Energies/ Instagram)I It all began when a woman in Indiana discovered a rare chunk of crystal, which she joking dubbed as “my chicken tender crystal” and shared on a Reddit. (Source: Unbeadable Energies/ Instagram)I

It looks like a piece of fried chicken leg — big, juicy, tender and highly edible. Just that it’s none of that. It is, In fact, a crystal rock in the quirky shape that is creating a huge buzz online and even triggering a number of memes.

It all began when a woman in Indiana, Amelia Rude, discovered a rare chunk of crystal that she dubbed as “my chicken tender crystal” in jest and shared on a Reddit subgroup over the weekend.

Rude, who runs a gemstone jewellery business called Unbeadable Energies, also identified the rock as red calcite cluster on r/forbiddensnacks.

The stone, however, got attention for its uncanny similarities where users couldn’t help but joke about eating it, commenting it looked “finger lickin’ good’.

Soon, the picture was viral on Twitter. “Crystal that looks like chicken tender alert,” a Twitter handled shared it getting over 53,000 retweets and over 2.8 lakh likes.

🚨 CRYSTAL THAT LOOKS LIKE CHICKEN TENDER ALERT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/YLGZFo6XO2 — GarlicPowder (@fartpowder) June 27, 2020

The photo got many crystal collectors talking and while a few shared some real gems from their repository, others couldn’t stop cracking jokes.

UNCUT GEMS 2 but it’s Guy Fieri instead of Kevin Garnett https://t.co/wajfGtltbp — Whitney McIntosh (@WhitneyM02) June 27, 2020

I couldn’t live with this in my house. It would make me hungry all the time. https://t.co/0Uot9NXvmj — Josef Fruehwald (@JoFrhwld) June 27, 2020

This needs to go in the Taiwan National Museum along with Meat Shaped Stone and Jadeite Cabbage. A full meal. pic.twitter.com/PonUpLyFAc — kikishizuku (@kikishizuku) June 28, 2020

been looking at this for 10 minutes and i’m still not positive if this is chicken or stone https://t.co/OVuVcyXx2S — ☾norah/bIm☆ (@nrherzog) June 28, 2020

After biting into it pic.twitter.com/es9n7FsSIL — Az (@layzloulou) June 27, 2020

I still like the Cheesecake one better pic.twitter.com/MexQpdXxlE — MariateresaBissinger (@mariateresag) June 28, 2020

Crystal that looks like a potatoe 🥔 pic.twitter.com/OO1RlFBQsy — Hunter Doradea (@HunterDoradea) June 27, 2020

That looks like cells dividing and it’s mesmerizing 🥺 — DaankeyKaang (@DaankeyK) June 27, 2020

This would fit perfectly in my collection with chicken breast crystal pic.twitter.com/AMbXN9Rx04 — Isabella🌺 (@FestiveHime) June 27, 2020

And key lime (stone) pie for dessert pic.twitter.com/m4KpLFjIuf — incredibly fitting ☭🇪🇸 (@Thetaelizabeth) June 27, 2020

The filet mignon crystals pic.twitter.com/wqXlmgJpFf — 👹Demon Lord Rae👹 (@Jubei_The_Goat) June 28, 2020

Here’s a Crystal that looks like raw meat (#Rhodochrosite) pic.twitter.com/3LNTcKXPHE — Skye (@BreakingColours) June 27, 2020

While the woman’s ‘chicken tender’ is particularly striking, crystals looking like food is actually quite common as proven by many commenting on the post. “Lots of crystals look surprisingly edible, but I can’t say I’ve ever seen such a convincing chicken tender before. Slices of rhodochrosite can look like like both ham and grapefruit, and dark pink rose quartz plays a good raw meat,” she told UNILAD.

And while some uncut gems can be very valuable and fetch high price, in this case it’s not that expensive. “It’s probably not worth more than $30. Of course, the clout might be worth more,” she added. However, taking to her Instagram after the new-found fame, the woman stated that the rock is currently not for sale.

