scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 30, 2020
COVID19

Woman has crystal that looks like fried chicken, netizens say ‘finger lickin’ good’

While the woman's ‘chicken tender’ is particularly striking, crystals looking like food is actually quite common as proven by many commenting on the post. However, no matter how much people are interested in the rock now, the woman said it's not up for sale.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 30, 2020 9:41:06 pm
crystal fried chicken, tender fried chicken rock, kfc chicken rock, red calcite cluster, crystals looking like food, viral news, trending news, indian express It all began when a woman in Indiana discovered a rare chunk of crystal, which she joking dubbed as “my chicken tender crystal” and shared on a Reddit. (Source: Unbeadable Energies/ Instagram)I

It looks like a piece of fried chicken leg — big, juicy, tender and highly edible. Just that it’s none of that.  It is, In fact, a crystal rock in the quirky shape that is creating a huge buzz online and even triggering a number of memes.

It all began when a woman in Indiana, Amelia Rude, discovered a rare chunk of crystal that she dubbed as “my chicken tender crystal” in jest and shared on a Reddit subgroup over the weekend.

Rude, who runs a gemstone jewellery business called Unbeadable Energies, also identified the rock as red calcite cluster on r/forbiddensnacks.

The stone, however, got attention for its uncanny similarities where users couldn’t help but joke about eating it, commenting it looked “finger lickin’ good’.

Soon, the picture was viral on Twitter. “Crystal that looks like chicken tender alert,” a Twitter handled shared it getting over 53,000 retweets and over 2.8 lakh likes.

The photo got many crystal collectors talking and while a few shared some real gems from their repository, others couldn’t stop cracking jokes.

While the woman’s ‘chicken tender’ is particularly striking, crystals looking like food is actually quite common as proven by many commenting on the post. “Lots of crystals look surprisingly edible, but I can’t say I’ve ever seen such a convincing chicken tender before. Slices of rhodochrosite can look like like both ham and grapefruit, and dark pink rose quartz plays a good raw meat,” she told UNILAD.

And while some uncut gems can be very valuable and fetch high price, in this case it’s not that expensive. “It’s probably not worth more than $30. Of course, the clout might be worth more,” she added. However, taking to her Instagram after the new-found fame, the woman stated that the rock is currently not for sale.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 30: Latest News

Advertisement