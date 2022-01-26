scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Spammed or not: Woman almost missed $3 million lottery prize

Laura Spears has claimed her $3 million prize and plans to retire earlier and share the amount with her family.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 26, 2022 11:48:01 am
woman finds lottery prize in spam folder, $3 million lottery prize, lottery, US Michigan, spam folder, spam, indian expressLaura Spears was shocked to find that she has won the lottery prize in her spam folder

Laura Spears almost missed out on her $3 million lottery prize money. The 55-year-old woman from Oakland county in the US’ Michigan initially bought a $1 million Michigan Lottery ticket and then upgraded it to the “Megaplier” $3 million one for another $1.

Spears bought the lottery on December 31 last year. “I saw an ad on Facebook that the Mega Millions jackpot was getting pretty high, so I got on my account and bought a ticket,” Spears was quoted as saying by Michigan Lottery in a press release issued on January 21.

“A few days later, I was looking for a missing email from someone, so I checked the spam folder in my email account,” Spears added.

She was shocked to see the mail in her spam folder. “That’s when I saw an email from the Lottery saying I had won a prize. I couldn’t believe what I was reading, so I logged in to my Lottery account to confirm the message in the email. It’s all still so shocking to me that I really won $3 million!” Spears said.

“Laura Spears got the surprise of a lifetime when she checked her spam folder and realized she’d won a $3 million Mega Millions prize!” Michigan Lottery said in a tweet.

On October 22 last year, a family in Lake Havasu City, Ariz won the Mega Millions jackpot of $108 million. The current jackpot is $376 million.

