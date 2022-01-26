Spammed or not: Woman almost missed $3 million lottery prize

Laura Spears almost missed out on her $3 million lottery prize money. The 55-year-old woman from Oakland county in the US’ Michigan initially bought a $1 million Michigan Lottery ticket and then upgraded it to the “Megaplier” $3 million one for another $1.

Spears bought the lottery on December 31 last year. “I saw an ad on Facebook that the Mega Millions jackpot was getting pretty high, so I got on my account and bought a ticket,” Spears was quoted as saying by Michigan Lottery in a press release issued on January 21.

“A few days later, I was looking for a missing email from someone, so I checked the spam folder in my email account,” Spears added.

She was shocked to see the mail in her spam folder. “That’s when I saw an email from the Lottery saying I had won a prize. I couldn’t believe what I was reading, so I logged in to my Lottery account to confirm the message in the email. It’s all still so shocking to me that I really won $3 million!” Spears said.

“Laura Spears got the surprise of a lifetime when she checked her spam folder and realized she’d won a $3 million Mega Millions prize!” Michigan Lottery said in a tweet.

"Laura Spears got the surprise of a lifetime when she checked her spam folder and realized she'd won a $3 million Mega Millions prize!" Michigan Lottery said in a tweet.

She has claimed her $3 million prize and plans to retire earlier and share the amount with her family.

On October 22 last year, a family in Lake Havasu City, Ariz won the Mega Millions jackpot of $108 million. The current jackpot is $376 million.