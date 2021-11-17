Woman, who once got financial help from stranger, makes contribution to college’s scholarship fund

When many years ago a young student received financial support to pursue a college degree, she was deeply moved by the kind gesture. Now, years later, she is trying to help others by making a contribution to a college’s scholarship fund.

Moved by the act of kindness she received from a stranger, the Berlin-based computer science engineer from India, Keerthi Jayadevan, reminisced how hard it was for her when she wanted to go to college. “My parents had a combined salary of 14,000 rupees a month. Barely enough for a family of four,” she wrote on Twitter

“The only reason I was able to afford college was the kindness of some random stranger via scholarship. Today, I’m that random stranger to someone,” she added.

As the post garnered a lot of attention on the microblogging site, the woman clarified that having once got financial help, now she is making a contribution to the scholarship fund of her college in Kerala. “Any ex-students can contribute to this fund – and others too have done so,” she added.

My parents had a combined salary of 14,000 rupees a month. Barely enough for a family of 4. The only reason I was able to afford college was the kindness of some random stranger via scholarship. Today, I’m that random stranger to someone 🙂 pic.twitter.com/r4a33m2zhk — Keerthi Jayadevan (@keerthijay_) November 15, 2021

Some clarification:

Above is a letter about the contribution I made to the scholarship fund of my college. Any ex-students can contribute to this fund – and others too have done so. — Keerthi Jayadevan (@keerthijay_) November 16, 2021

In their letter, the Vidya International Charitable Trust (VICT), which runs the Vidya Academy of Science and Technology in Thrissur, thanked the woman for her thoughtful gesture.

“VICT established educational institutions to provide quality education to deserving youth at affordable cost, and to help financially weak but bright students by offering scholarships… We once again thank you for your generosity to support the program which will in turn help a student accomplish his/her cherished dream of becoming a professional engineer,” the letter read.

People on social media praised the woman for paying it forward, with many saying they were also moved to do the same in life now.

