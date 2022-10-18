‘This is absolutely beautiful’: Woman fights back tears after hearing her baby laughing for the first time

For new parents, their babies are the most special and important thing in their life. Every first of their baby, be it taking their first step, mumbling their first word or giggling for the first time, is special for them and they want to document it. Like this woman who heard her baby’s laughter for the first time and felt highly emotional.

A video of the sweet moment was posted on Twitter by the Good News Movement. The clip shows a baby sitting on her mother’s lap and giggling.

In the video, the baby bursts into cheerful laughs every time someone from behind the camera says complimentary terms like “You’re the best”, “You’re the sweetest”, or “You’re amazing”. Further in the video, the person says, “This is the best thing in the world. I love you so much,” and the baby responds with more giggles.

The baby’s mother feels emotional after hearing her baby’s laughter and is seen fighting back tears. ““My wife lost it when our baby laughed for the first time.” Not sure what’s sweeter: Baby’s laughter or mama’s emotional reaction,” says the caption of the video. The video is credited to a man named Andrew Fischer.

Watch the video below:

Posted Tuesday, the video has received more than 62,500 views already. “This is absolutely beautiful,” commented a Twitter user. “Lovely,” said another.