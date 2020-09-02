scorecardresearch
Watch: Woman falls through ceiling of room as daughter records song

The 10-second video posted by TikTok user Liz San Millan (@lizjsm_) shows her singing before a loud crash, the ceiling breaking and a person's leg dangling through the hole.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 2, 2020 6:39:05 pm
woman falls thorugh roof, woman fell through ceiling, woman fall crashing ceiling, mother fall through ceiling daughter music video, viral tiktok videos, funny tiktok videos, indian expressThe daughter said her mother wasn't hurt in the accident. (Source: lizjsm_)

A woman’s music audition video made her a TikTok sensation after her mother crashed through the ceiling of the room while she was recording and it was caught on camera.

“Oh my God!” San Millan is heard screaming in the video before the camera pans away.

She shared the clip saying that it was her mother who fell through the ceiling of her room.

“Live footage of my mom telling me to break a leg,” she wrote while sharing the video. The video had 5 million views and  over 1.5  million likes.

Watch the video here:

OMG

San Millan said she was recording herself singing ‘Kindergarten Boyfriend’ from Heathers: The Musical for upcoming placement auditions. Her mother was in the attic of their house, that is above her room, looking for suitcases when she fell through the ceiling.

“Right before she fell, you can see the irritation in my face due to her banging around while she knew I was filming,” she told BuzzFeed News. “There are wooden beams in the attic that you’re supposed to step on, but she tripped and stepped right into my ceiling.”

She said that her mother wasn’t hurt badly and was just in “shock”. She also said her mother has been enjoying reading the comments on the video.

