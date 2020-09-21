Woman falls out of car while filming Snapchat video, escapes with minor injuries

While the woman remains unnamed, many have taken to the social media post to criticise her actions.

While people often try creative and interesting ways to post unique incidents on their social media accounts, a woman’s attempt to record a Snapchat video while leaning out of her car’s window almost cost her life.

The Surrey Road Cops shared an image of a vehicle along with a caption that read, “The front seat passenger was hanging out the car whilst filming a Snapchat video along the #M25. She then fell out of the car and into a live lane.”

Fortunately, the woman was lucky enough to not suffer serious injuries following the incident, the post added.

The front seat passenger was hanging out the car whilst filming a SnapChat video along the #M25. She then fell out the car and into a live lane.

It is only by luck she wasn’t seriously injured or killed.#nowords

2846 pic.twitter.com/b7f1tPJTEb — Roads Policing Unit (RPU) – Surrey Police – UK (@SurreyRoadCops) September 19, 2020

Later, the video was also shared by the police department along with a caption that read, “Not the sort of thing you should be doing on the M25.”

Many have taken to the social media post to criticise the woman’s actions. “The worst thing about this is that had she been hit – the poor driver who hit her would have to live with that for the rest of their life,” wrote a user while another tweeted, “Just when you think nothing in the job shocks you anymore and then.”

Just when you think nothing in the job shocks you anymore and then….🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/1GpYUInqj3 — Road Crime Rat (@RoadCrimeRat) September 19, 2020

Absolutely thoughtless…..no concern for others or the emergency services who may have had to scrape her body up and those that may have never forgotten her perish and all for what, a 30second clip that people can gaze at!!!😡😡 pic.twitter.com/9CMkZyuK7E — Paul Seabrook (@SeabrookSeax) September 19, 2020

All for 5 minutes of fame on social media — Stuart Pearce (@StuartP82521356) September 19, 2020

The worst thing about this is that had she been hit – the poor driver who hit her would have to live with that for the rest of their life. No one expects to be dodging human bodies on a motorway and an emergency stop may have caused a serious pile up and further loss of life.🤬 — Nel🌺 (@NelMels) September 19, 2020

Hope you told them the error of their ways — Rat_Girl (@s21sandy) September 19, 2020

Should be made to pay for the closure of the road, made to pay the police an highways for dealing with the complete lunacy she has caused — Joe (@JoeDavi91702356) September 19, 2020

