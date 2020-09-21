scorecardresearch
Monday, September 21, 2020
Woman falls out of car while filming Snapchat video, escapes with minor injuries

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 21, 2020 9:28:59 pm
woman uk falls out car snapchat London, Surrey Police, london woman falls out of vehicle snapchat video, trending, indian express, indian express newsWhile the woman remains unnamed, many have taken to the social media post to criticise her actions.

While people often try creative and interesting ways to post unique incidents on their social media accounts, a woman’s attempt to record a Snapchat video while leaning out of her car’s window almost cost her life.

The Surrey Road Cops shared an image of a vehicle along with a caption that read, “The front seat passenger was hanging out the car whilst filming a Snapchat video along the #M25. She then fell out of the car and into a live lane.”

Fortunately, the woman was lucky enough to not suffer serious injuries following the incident, the post added.

Later, the video was also shared by the police department along with a caption that read, “Not the sort of thing you should be doing on the M25.”

Many have taken to the social media post to criticise the woman’s actions. “The worst thing about this is that had she been hit – the poor driver who hit her would have to live with that for the rest of their life,” wrote a user while another tweeted, “Just when you think nothing in the job shocks you anymore and then.”

