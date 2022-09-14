scorecardresearch
Ever thought of eating pizza while skydiving? This woman just did that. Watch video

Hovering on the parachute, the woman takes a portion of the pizza and puts it in her mouth. Enjoying the lip-smacking pizza, she is seen smiling and nodding.

eating pizza while skydiving, skydiving video, woman skydives and eats pizza, indian express The video was shot to promote a local business in the US

Adventure enthusiasts often grab attention online with unexpected stunts. While pizza lovers do venture out for skydiving, clubbing the love for both is not everyone’s cup of tea. But a woman has stunned netizens by doing just that: eating pizza while skydiving.

In a viral video, she is seen opening the box of pizza mid-air. Hovering on the parachute, she takes a portion of the pizza and puts it in her mouth. Enjoying the lip-smacking pizza, she is seen smiling and nodding.

The clip featured Instagram user Mckenna Knipe, whose bio says she is a video creator. Her Instagram account includes a plethora of skydiving videos and similar stunts.

The video was shot to promote a local business in the US. “Wise words. 😃 Support your local businesses!!! Napoleon Cafe here in Jackson Michigan is famous for their pies…. I Had to see why, the best way I know how! 😆😍 absolutely BOMB ! Freshly made every day!!” read the caption of the clip.

The clip has amassed more than 23.3 million views and over 760,802 likes so far. Many users were intrigued by the woman’s act and many others wondered where the pizza fell. A user commented, “Imagine an entire pie falling from the sky on someone’s head.” Another user wrote, “Me wondering where’s the pie falling from !!?”

In August last year, astronauts at the International Space Station astounded netizens with their “floating pizza party” video. In a clip shared by French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, people aboard the spacecraft were seen enjoying pizza. Intriguingly, all ingredients including the pizza base and toppings were seen floating in the air and astronauts were seen firmly holding them.

