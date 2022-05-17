This woman drove around recklessly in Florida. Here’s the reason

For most people around the world, getting arrested would be nothing but their worst nightmare. However, for a woman in the US, it was something that topped her bucket list.

Janiya Shaimiracle Douglas, 19, from South Florida, was spotted speeding and driving recklessly on the road, shortly before 8 am on May 12, said Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. When a deputy tried to stop the sedan Douglas was driving, she refused to pull over.

She continued driving as the deputy chased her with lights and sirens before she finally stopped near County Road 905, WPLG reported. She was then arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding, the local police’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, she admitted that getting arrested had been on her bucket list since high school, NBC Miami reported. Douglas was later booked into the Monroe County jail, the report added.

According to the sheriff’s office website, Douglas works as a housekeeper and lives in Homestead, Florida, around 20 miles from where the arrest occurred. She is due to appear in court in Monroe County on June 14, Daily Mail reported.

People on social media were left confused and wanted to understand why it was her goal in the first place.

However, Douglas isn’t the first person to create a buzz online with this unusual option on their bucket list. In 2017, a 99-year-old Dutch woman asked the local police to arrest her. In photos shared by the police in Nijmegen then that went viral, the woman was seen grinning widely as authorities handcuffed her. The woman identified with only her first name, Annie, had her jail dreams fulfilled when her niece contacted local police with the bizarre request.