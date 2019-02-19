Woman dresses up as ‘gorilla cop’ to catch pervert in Australia

A woman in Perth, Australia, who was fed up of a pervert flashing women from his bicycle at a local park, decided to take the matters in her own hand and found an interesting way to catch the offender. Calling herself, “Cop Kong”, the woman dressed up as a gorilla wearing a police uniform to keep a lookout and catch the man red-handed.

The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, told a local news website that she had been confronted by the man multiple times during her walks in the park along the Melville Beach Road. Moreover, when she spoke to other women, they too shared similar encounters with the alleged flasher.

“I was really upset when I found out other women were feeling just as terrified as I was,” she told Perth Now. “One woman I spoke to told me she was never going to go back to that park,” she added.

According to a DailyMail report, for three days, the woman patrolled in the park wearing the gorilla suit. When she finally spotted the man, on his bike, allegedly flashing again, she got onto her own bicycle and chased the man.

She also informed the local police. Once caught, the 47-year-old man was charged with four counts of committing indecent acts in public, over a nine-month period, from May 2018, stated the news website. The man is due to face court later.

Talking to the local media, the woman said that she did not feel that she put herself in any harm by trying to catch the alleged offender. Moreover, the gorilla costume, according to her, was the best way she could hide her identity.