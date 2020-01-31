Follow Us:
‘Disney SmackDown’: Woman dressed as Minnie Mouse beats up security guard in Las Vegas

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 31, 2020 6:27:35 pm
minnie mouse, minnie mouse beats up security guard, disney, disney land, mickey mouse, viral video While two individuals — dressed as Mickey Mouse and Goofy — try to break the fight, they fail to do so as “Minnie” continues to trash the other woman to the ground.

A video of a woman dressed up as cartoon character Minnie Mouse has gone viral on social media, triggering several reactions online.

The clip, which was originally shared on Instagram, features a woman brutally beating up a security guard on the Sin City sidewalk, Las Vegas after a brief interaction with her.

As the fight turns ugly, the head of the Minnie Mouse costume falls to the ground even as the woman continues to punch the red-haired women, who is seen wearing a black “security” jacket.

While two individuals — dressed as Mickey Mouse and Goofy — try to break the fight, they fail to do so as “Minnie” continues to trash the other woman to the ground.

Watch the video here:

While it is not clear what led to the fight, according to a DailyNews report, the two women had been shouting at one another for a while before getting into a fight.

Viewed over 5 million times, the video has prompted several reactions online with some calling it a “Disney smackdown”.

Following the viral clip, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are trying to identify the woman in the clip, the DailyMail reported.

