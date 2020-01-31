‘Disney SmackDown’: Woman dressed as Minnie Mouse beats up security guard in Las Vegas

While two individuals — dressed as Mickey Mouse and Goofy — try to break the fight, they fail to do so as “Minnie” continues to trash the other woman to the ground. While two individuals — dressed as Mickey Mouse and Goofy — try to break the fight, they fail to do so as “Minnie” continues to trash the other woman to the ground.

A video of a woman dressed up as cartoon character Minnie Mouse has gone viral on social media, triggering several reactions online.

The clip, which was originally shared on Instagram, features a woman brutally beating up a security guard on the Sin City sidewalk, Las Vegas after a brief interaction with her.

As the fight turns ugly, the head of the Minnie Mouse costume falls to the ground even as the woman continues to punch the red-haired women, who is seen wearing a black “security” jacket.

While two individuals — dressed as Mickey Mouse and Goofy — try to break the fight, they fail to do so as “Minnie” continues to trash the other woman to the ground.

Watch the video here:

LMAOOO I know she lost her job 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MnGZbgw2j0 — BlackCultureEntertainment🗣 (@ILoveMyCulture) January 29, 2020

While it is not clear what led to the fight, according to a DailyNews report, the two women had been shouting at one another for a while before getting into a fight.

Viewed over 5 million times, the video has prompted several reactions online with some calling it a “Disney smackdown”.

mini coming in hard she could use some discipline /training and make her UFC debut https://t.co/lJ8K62uOiU — Fotogmike (@Fotogmike) January 30, 2020

So much for the “Wonderful World of Disney”. 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/6ziZqKSBSq — Martial Art Mikey (@MW1TR3) January 30, 2020

Disney when they find out you don’t want to watch those live-action remakes of their old movies https://t.co/oD0pBsYz7j — Dat Latino Guy 🇵🇦 (@DatLatinoGuy15) January 30, 2020

I need the back story https://t.co/oShgx8CFHL — Angelo™ (@LookItsAngelo) January 30, 2020

Following the viral clip, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are trying to identify the woman in the clip, the DailyMail reported.

