Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Woman records neighbour practicing ‘Pink Panther’ tune for months, video amuses netizens

"Empathy all-around for people learning to play acoustic instruments in tight quarters. Doubly so for peeps putting up with them!" wrote a user on the viral post.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 10, 2021 5:59:22 pm
Woman documents living next to a saxophone player, saxophone player, musician, pink panther, pink panther viral video, pink panther theme song, indian express, indian express newsThe 49-second compilation clip garnered over 5 million views and left many amused.

Ever thought what it would be like to live next to a musician? Probably not as pleasant as one would think.

A woman, who happened to have a saxophone player as her neighbour, documented her reactions to a tune that the musician practised over and over again for months.

Taking to Twitter, the user @not_lindsay shared the compilation along with a tweet that read, “For months i lived next to a sax player who would quite literally not stop playing the pink panther theme song.”

Watch the video here:

The 49-second compilation clip garnered over 5 million views and left many amused. However, some also sympathised with Lindsay and shared their own stories. “Empathy all-around for people learning to play acoustic instruments in tight quarters. Doubly so for peeps putting up with them!” wrote a user on the viral post.

