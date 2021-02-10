Woman records neighbour practicing ‘Pink Panther’ tune for months, video amuses netizens

The 49-second compilation clip garnered over 5 million views and left many amused.

Ever thought what it would be like to live next to a musician? Probably not as pleasant as one would think.

A woman, who happened to have a saxophone player as her neighbour, documented her reactions to a tune that the musician practised over and over again for months.

Taking to Twitter, the user @not_lindsay shared the compilation along with a tweet that read, “For months i lived next to a sax player who would quite literally not stop playing the pink panther theme song.”

Watch the video here:

for months i lived next to a sax player who would quite literally not stop playing the pink panther theme song pic.twitter.com/qanb2oNwVF — lindsay (@not_lindsay) February 8, 2021

The 49-second compilation clip garnered over 5 million views and left many amused. However, some also sympathised with Lindsay and shared their own stories. “Empathy all-around for people learning to play acoustic instruments in tight quarters. Doubly so for peeps putting up with them!” wrote a user on the viral post.

This was me, trying to get the hang of upright bass, except Soul Coughing tunes. Empathy all-around for people learning to play acoustic instruments in tight quarters. Doubly so for peeps putting up with them! 😞 — douglas koke (@douglaskoke) February 8, 2021

Practicing, it’s called practicing. Music learning requires lots and lots of practice. Practice-shaming is a good reason why a lot of new learners won’t keep at it. (I use the term “practice-shaming” only partially tongue in cheek) — JaniaJania (@zarqa) February 8, 2021

As the mother of a remote-learning-14-year-old-saxophonist who practices every day during band class at 2:30, you have my sympathies. Did I mention I’m working from home? It’s fun. Narrator: it is wasn’t fun. — 🌻 Natasha Cal 🌻 (@NBCAL) February 8, 2021

I lived in a flat where the guy upstairs from me would drop out of bed every morning at 5 am, & proceed to clomp around in heavy boots. I swear he must have slept in those damn boots. I would lie awake for the 45 mins it took him to get ready for work, imagining I had a shotgun. — Hrafnkat (@hrafnkat) February 8, 2021

Seriously. 🤣 Either that, or she edited the clips together out of sequence. — Ron (@_ronarch) February 8, 2021

Ever considered you might actually have been living next door to an injured pink panther who was continually broadcasting a plea for help? — Dusty Broadway (@remissive) February 8, 2021