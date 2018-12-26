Woman disguises sprouts as chocolate to play prank on father, Tweeple laud her as ‘evil genius’

There is no greater Christmas prank like tricking a family member into eating something they despise, of course beside the cliched ugly sweater trick. Now, taking the food prank to a whole new level, a Scottish woman tricked her father into eating raw Brussels sprout – thinking it was a Ferrero Rocher! Epic, isn’t it?

Well, it wasn’t the first time. Sharing the story online, London-based Judy Brown said it was an upped version of her 2016 festive prank when she had just wrapped the baby sprouts in the golden wrapper and presented to her “long-suffering Dad”. Although the trick “worked a treat”, as a result, the man now “usually inhales them at 750mph” not to be fooled again.

Last year I decided to play the long game & didn’t tamper with the confectionary: spooked by the year before, he would not touch a single Ferrero Rocher (which was great because he usually inhales them at 750mph) so there were Ferreros aplenty for the rest of us. I bided my time. — Judy Brown (@mcjude) December 25, 2018

In the Christmas of 2017, she decided to give her dad a year off and she “didn’t tamper with the confectionery” but came back with a bang. This time to execute the prank in an epic way, she coated the vegetables with a chocolate glaze topping it with chopped hazelnuts, much like the world famous chocolate treat!

While he was out I dipped the sprouts in chocolate, rolled them in chopped hazelnuts, and did all I could to replicate the iconic Ferrerro. pic.twitter.com/UgvLOXeXWJ — Judy Brown (@mcjude) December 25, 2018

“I re-wrapped and (this is crucial) re-sealed the box with its original tape and a tiny dab of glue. Then secreted it amongst a bag of tasty gifts from my Aunt and retired to watch from afar,” she explained further.

I re-wrapped and (this is crucial) re-sealed the box with its original tape and a tiny dab of glue. Then secreted it amongst a bag of tasty gifts from my Aunt and retired to watch from afar pic.twitter.com/hkIThpvByI — Judy Brown (@mcjude) December 25, 2018

The singer then added that he viewed “them with suspicion when they came out with the bag” thinking that his daughter was out all day, how could she have tampered with them, he decided to try them next morning.

This bright Christmas morning we were gathered round the tree, drinking tea and opening presents. Dad eyed the box. He quite likes a post-brekkie Ferrero. He approached. I hovered in the kitchen, careful not to spook him. — Judy Brown (@mcjude) December 25, 2018

And what began as happiness, it ended with “consternation, confusion, realisation, horror, disgust.”

Sharing a photo of her successful prank, she added, “I know his retribution will be swift and terrible, but no Christmas gift could be greater than this: seeing my Dad, despite his efforts to avoid it, unwittingly eat a raw sprout. Merry Christmas, one and all.”

I am still chuckling. I will all day long. I know his retribution will be swift and terrible, but no Christmas gift could be greater than this: seeing my Dad, despite his efforts to avoid it, unwittingly eat a raw sprout. Merry Christmas, one and all. pic.twitter.com/RYV6pvYqbe — Judy Brown (@mcjude) December 25, 2018

People on the micro-blogging site loved the prank and lauded her.

IM DOING THIS WHEN MY MOM GETS BACK FROM VACATION. https://t.co/zqVYRLT5Ko — ashley renée (@moooonprism) December 26, 2018

This is utterly inspired. You may have ruined your dad’s Christmas, but you’ve made mine. 😂 — Helen Davidson (@HelenDGla) December 25, 2018

My dad is no longer with us but I am reading this and smiling knowing that he would have appreciated the joke and his retribution would also have been swift 🤣🤣🤣 — charlotte evans (@mrslottieevans) December 25, 2018

This is wonderful! Am alone in thinking that Brussels sprouts with chocolate & nuts might be good (if the sprouts were well-steamed first)? — Miriam Heddy 🔥 (@miri_iron) December 25, 2018

This is evil genius. I’ll never trust a Ferrero again. https://t.co/PlkOw8dacz — kafb.rocks (@kafbphotography) December 25, 2018

If anyone does this to me I’m actually throwing them as hard as I can at your head then disowning you https://t.co/3hecCvchFY — Aiden (@Alukoe_p) December 25, 2018

This is some sinister shit. You need to be on a watchlist or something 😂😂😂 https://t.co/fEd1ae1tpx — The Powers That Be™ (@thepxwersthatbe) December 25, 2018

Evil genius confirmed. But you’ve set the bar. I will await next years one up man ship https://t.co/UGWLdPBwAP — GWizzing (@GWizzing) December 25, 2018