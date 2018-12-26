Toggle Menu
Woman disguises sprouts as chocolate to play prank on father, Tweeple laud her as ‘evil genius’

This time to execute the prank in an epic way, she coated the vegetables with a chocolate glaze topping it with chopped hazelnuts, much like the world famous chocolate treat!

Judy Brown’s Christmas prank is winning the Internet.

There is no greater Christmas prank like tricking a family member into eating something they despise, of course beside the cliched ugly sweater trick. Now, taking the food prank to a whole new level, a Scottish woman tricked her father into eating raw Brussels sprout – thinking it was a Ferrero Rocher! Epic, isn’t it?

Well, it wasn’t the first time. Sharing the story online, London-based Judy Brown said it was an upped version of her 2016 festive prank when she had just wrapped the baby sprouts in the golden wrapper and presented to her “long-suffering Dad”. Although the trick “worked a treat”, as a result, the man now “usually inhales them at 750mph” not to be fooled again.

In the Christmas of 2017, she decided to give her dad a year off and she “didn’t tamper with the confectionery” but came back with a bang. This time to execute the prank in an epic way, she coated the vegetables with a chocolate glaze topping it with chopped hazelnuts, much like the world famous chocolate treat!

“I re-wrapped and (this is crucial) re-sealed the box with its original tape and a tiny dab of glue. Then secreted it amongst a bag of tasty gifts from my Aunt and retired to watch from afar,” she explained further.

The singer then added that he viewed “them with suspicion when they came out with the bag” thinking that his daughter was out all day, how could she have tampered with them, he decided to try them next morning.

And what began as happiness, it ended with “consternation, confusion, realisation, horror, disgust.”

Sharing a photo of her successful prank, she added, “I know his retribution will be swift and terrible, but no Christmas gift could be greater than this: seeing my Dad, despite his efforts to avoid it, unwittingly eat a raw sprout. Merry Christmas, one and all.”

People on the micro-blogging site loved the prank and lauded her.

