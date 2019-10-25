Woman discovers she has breast cancer after trying out tourist attraction

A thermal scan captured a life-changing image for a tourist. Berkshire resident Bal Gill was visiting the Camera Obscura & World of Illusions in Scotland in May, when a photo revealed something unusual, which was later revealed to be breast cancer.

Advertising

Thermography, also popularly known as thermal imaging, uses a special camera to measure the temperature of the skin. The thermal camera, which was installed at the museum in 2009, is a popular part of the top Edinburgh attraction and lets visitors see a visual of all their body hot spots.

When Gill visited the museum the image taken by the thermal camera showed an irregular heat patch over her left breast. After seeing the image, she took it to a doctor and subsequent tests revealed that she had early-stage breast cancer. Gill later wrote a letter to thank the museum.

In a post published by the institute on its website, the 41-year-old woman from Slough, Berkshire wrote about how she and her family enjoyed the camera scans. Though they noticed something unusual about the picture they carried on with the tour. However, while flicking through the holiday photos at home, Gill went back to the scanned images and decided to see what it was all about.

Advertising

“I searched on Google to see what this could mean and I saw a lot of articles about breast cancer and thermal imaging cameras. I made an appointment with the doctor and as it turns out I do have breast cancer, thankfully really early stages. I have now had two surgeries and have one to go to prevent it from spreading,” the woman wrote to the museum.

“I just wanted to say thank you: without that camera, I would never have known. I know it’s not the intention of the camera but for me, it really was a life-changing visit. I cannot tell you enough about how my visit to the Camera Obscura changed my life,” she wrote.

“We did not realise that our Thermal Camera had the potential to detect life-changing symptoms in this way. We were really moved when Bal contacted us to share her story as breast cancer is very close to home for me and a number of our team,” Andrew Johnson, General Manager of Camera Obscura & World of Illusions, said.

As October is the Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the museum hopes Gill’s story raises awareness among women about detecting early signs of breast cancer. However, it must be noted that thermal cameras are not an accurate diagnostic tool for cancer.