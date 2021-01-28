scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 28, 2021
Woman discovers dozens of spiders in her Sydney home, netizens call it ‘nightmare’

However, the Sydney based make-up artist decided not to disturb the spiders, "They're just going to walk away… let nature be," she said.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 28, 2021 4:00:17 pm
Australia, spider in Australia, Sydney spider viral story, woman finds spiders daughter room, trending, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express newsMany were clearly frightened by the clip and called it their "worst nightmare".

A woman in Australia was left shocked after she discovered dozens of spiders crawling the walls of her daughter’s room.

When Claudia’s daughter called into her bedroom little did she expect to uncover the Huntsmen spiders hiding behind the curtain. “There were some spiders on the window, and I pulled some curtains back,” she told 9News.

However, the Sydney based make-up artist decided not to disturb the spiders, “They’re just going to walk away… let nature be,” she added.

Pictures of the spiders scattered on the room’s wall went viral on social media after they were tweeted by a user @PrinPeta along with a caption that read, “Gaaaahhhhhhhh, a friend of mine in Sydney just walked into her daughter’s room and found this.”

Watch the video here:

Later, the user also shared a video of the spiders.

It did not take long for the post to go viral and be flooded with netizens reacting to the incident. While many were clearly frightened and called it their “worst nightmare” others shared having similar experiences with spiders.

