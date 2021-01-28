Woman discovers dozens of spiders in her Sydney home, netizens call it ‘nightmare’

Many were clearly frightened by the clip and called it their "worst nightmare".

A woman in Australia was left shocked after she discovered dozens of spiders crawling the walls of her daughter’s room.

When Claudia’s daughter called into her bedroom little did she expect to uncover the Huntsmen spiders hiding behind the curtain. “There were some spiders on the window, and I pulled some curtains back,” she told 9News.

However, the Sydney based make-up artist decided not to disturb the spiders, “They’re just going to walk away… let nature be,” she added.

Pictures of the spiders scattered on the room’s wall went viral on social media after they were tweeted by a user @PrinPeta along with a caption that read, “Gaaaahhhhhhhh, a friend of mine in Sydney just walked into her daughter’s room and found this.”

Watch the video here:

Gaaaahhhhhhhh, a friend of mine in Sydney just walked into her daughter’s room and found this: pic.twitter.com/3UKMEHtGHt — 💧 Petie R 🇦🇺🌟🦄🌱🌈🌏 (@PrinPeta) January 27, 2021

Later, the user also shared a video of the spiders.

So, for everyone saying it’s Photoshopped, here is her actual video. pic.twitter.com/2Zcro0nra7 — 💧 Petie R 🇦🇺🌟🦄🌱🌈🌏 (@PrinPeta) January 28, 2021

It did not take long for the post to go viral and be flooded with netizens reacting to the incident. While many were clearly frightened and called it their “worst nightmare” others shared having similar experiences with spiders.

Exactly what my partner would say. For her, this is what nightmares are made of. — 💧TrapperJohn84 (@TrapperJohn84) January 27, 2021

This happened to me one night, hundreds of them, so I sprayed the whole area with Mortein and they all died. :-\ Went to bed. The next morning, all the bodies has disappeared. 😳 — Daniel Reeders 🏳️‍⚧️ (@engagedpractx) January 28, 2021

Daniel M is indeed Correct.

Huntsman Spiders are the best house guest to have.

They keep your home clear of dangerous bugs.

They’re not harmful to humans & they mind their own business. — Lugo C (@CustodioLugo1) January 27, 2021

I’ve never seen that before. Huntsmans tend to be solitary creatures. I don’t mind spiders but that’s too much! 😧 — 🌱🐝Mel J Wright (@mel_wright123) January 27, 2021

We had this happen in my parents bedroom on Christmas Day once when I was a kid. It was pretty wild. We must have really pissed odd Santa that year. — Peter Hodgson (@iheartguitar) January 28, 2021