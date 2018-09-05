VIDEO: A woman dipped her fried chicken in cola at US Open and people are freaking out!

While some were baffled to see her dunking her fried chicken strip in cola, others were appalled. (Source: ESPN/ Instagram) While some were baffled to see her dunking her fried chicken strip in cola, others were appalled. (Source: ESPN/ Instagram)

It’s not just Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas whose photos from the stands at the US Open 2018 are going viral. Another woman made international headlines from the Tennis event and has got Netizens going wild. Reason? Well, she dunked a crispy fried chicken in her cola! Yes, you read it right. Eating crispy chicken fingers along with ice-cold Coca-Cola would seem a pretty normal combination but the fact that she dipped the fried food in the soda has driven people mad.

The act of the woman spectator was caught on camera and the footage quickly went viral when ESPN posted it online.

Watch the video here:

While some couldn’t believe what they witnessed calling it “blasphemous”, others said they would be calling the police!

wait, she really dipped a chicken tender in her soda 🤯 https://t.co/cyH8DHUgm6 — Brian A. Hernandez (@BAHjournalist) September 5, 2018

Dipping your chicken into the soda is against the law of Nature… https://t.co/8tmxxKKaEf — ♚PiErrE ARcheR♛ (@wishupshun) September 5, 2018

Ah nasty thing dis https://t.co/PYBl6TF2aN — 🇯🇲 Peter Steele’s Jamaican Gf 🇯🇲 (@Mrs_SidVicious) September 5, 2018

Either we are devolving as a society, or she is ahead of the game. I can’t tell which. https://t.co/Dtyyq8kQJS — SHANE WATSON (@TheShaneWatson) September 5, 2018

burn the stadium down https://t.co/WYqn3y8DTA — Nik (@Lenardthagod) September 5, 2018

The spawn of Satan https://t.co/uxWv8phKy4 — Kumar Patel (@theKumarPatel) September 5, 2018

Say no to drugs kids https://t.co/oG4NO8W8aK — Blake Smith (@BlakeSmith013) September 5, 2018

dear god why https://t.co/UfMxYbqkc4 — Jamie Sward (@Fool_4_Music) September 5, 2018

Who is this monster and why is she not in prison!!! This perp must be identified!!! #USOpen #USOpen2018 @SportsCenter https://t.co/B0PVJIXRWN — Velociraptor Shit (@rabMoney618) September 4, 2018

This is a crime against chicken strips https://t.co/jRFLaULEAf — Steven (@sdurso5) September 4, 2018

@markdero7 on chicken fingers being dipped in Coca-Cola

“That is a sin on multiple levels” 😂 — sanson (@ArielSanson) September 4, 2018

We need to throw the chicken and drink away from her! pic.twitter.com/dv7AtHA9pV — Claire Weimer (@weimer_claire) September 4, 2018

However, there were few who defended her and some said they will try it out!

It’s never occurred to me to do this, but now it’s all I want to do. https://t.co/xxFhs76h9f — Erin (@erinheartscoco) September 5, 2018

No judgment from me… But does anyone else have any weird food dipping combos?! (I will use almost any food as a vessel to dip into ranch 🤷🏼‍♀️) https://t.co/lMJyNNR2cT — Weñdy Adams (@wendyradio) September 5, 2018

What is happening?! How did she even discover dipping chicken tender in soda was good. Did she accidentally do this & tried to style it out? Or does she actually do this intentionally and likes the taste. I’m so intrigued! https://t.co/4tpXkGr1zA — Miro. 🎧 (@itsaMiro) September 5, 2018

Could’ve been worse, that could be a pizza with pineapple on it. https://t.co/qufuFba2mf — Kasper (@KasperShow) September 4, 2018

That must have been one dry chicken strip! 😳 https://t.co/HLmYmyaMIg — Tree Fel (@mys_Tree) September 4, 2018

The woman was later identified as Alexa Greenfield of New York said it has been an old habit her dad taught her as a kid. “He didn’t do it but I guess he was like, ‘If [the chicken finger is] hot you can cool it off. But, he was a strange eater too,” she told Fox 5 NY. She added that it was a secret she wanted to share with ner nephew but never knew it would get caught on camera.

