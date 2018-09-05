Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category

VIDEO: A woman dipped her fried chicken in cola at US Open and people are freaking out!

Video of a woman attending the US Open is going viral but not for the right reasons. She was filmed dunking her fried crispy chicken in ice-cold Coca-Cola and people are not happy.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 5, 2018 9:13:15 pm
us open 2018, chicken finger in soda, fried chicken in cola, dips fried chicken in coca cola, woman dipped chicken in soda, viral videos, odd news, viral news, indian express While some were baffled to see her dunking her fried chicken strip in cola, others were appalled. (Source: ESPN/ Instagram)
It’s not just Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas whose photos from the stands at the US Open 2018 are going viral. Another woman made international headlines from the Tennis event and has got Netizens going wild. Reason? Well, she dunked a crispy fried chicken in her cola! Yes, you read it right. Eating crispy chicken fingers along with ice-cold Coca-Cola would seem a pretty normal combination but the fact that she dipped the fried food in the soda has driven people mad.

The act of the woman spectator was caught on camera and the footage quickly went viral when ESPN posted it online.

Watch the video here:

While some couldn’t believe what they witnessed calling it “blasphemous”, others said they would be calling the police!

However, there were few who defended her and some said they will try it out!

The woman was later identified as Alexa Greenfield of New York said it has been an old habit her dad taught her as a kid. “He didn’t do it but I guess he was like, ‘If [the chicken finger is] hot you can cool it off. But, he was a strange eater too,” she told Fox 5 NY. She added that it was a secret she wanted to share with ner nephew but never knew it would get caught on camera.

