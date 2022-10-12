scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

Woman digs into a burger at 10,000 feet while skydiving. Watch

Mckenna Knipe, a video creator, is known for eating a variety of snacks while skydiving.

Some people have an adventurous streak in them and love activities like skydiving and other adventure sports. Some others love to gorge on different delicacies. However, can you imagine someone who loves to do both at the same time?

Mckenna Knipe, a video creator, did exactly that as she dug into a burger at 10,000 feet while skydiving. And, this isn’t the first time she has done so. She is known for eating a variety of snacks while skydiving.

In the video posted on September 27, Knipe is seen relishing the burger from Impossible Foods while wearing a helmet and hovering on a parachute. She seems to be enjoying herself as she also does a little dance while eating.

“One of the OG’s. @impossible_foods whopper tastes even BETTER at 10,000 feet! thanks for the ride and the chow my frands,” Knipe captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mckenna Knipe (@mckennaknipe)

The video has received more than 1.69 lakh views since being posted. “It’s be cooler if you actually ate a whopper,” commented an Instagram user. “You guys are absolutely crazy haha! Love your vibe!” said another. “I was wondering how I randomly got hit by a half eaten impossible whopper,” joked a netizen.

Impossible Foods is a company that develops plant-based substitutes for meat products and its signature is an Impossible Burger. Fast food chain Burger King began to sell the Impossible Whopper in collaboration with the company in 2019.

In September, Knipe was seen opening a box of pizza from Napolean Café in Jackson Michigan mid-air while hovering on a parachute and then relishing it.

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 12:29:22 pm
