‘Denied sick leave’, South African woman, 29, dies after collapsing in office washroom

Her mother shared that she had been accused of misusing the company’s sick leave policy (Photo: @coolstorybru_za/Instagram)

Amid conversations around work culture and work-life balance, a 29-year-old woman died at her workplace after she was allegedly denied leave. Gcina Dhlandhla collapsed in a washroom at vehicle tracking company Cartrack’s office in Johannesburg, South Africa.

According to the Sowetan LIVE website, Dhaldhla had been employed as a call centre agent at the company for nearly two years. Family members alleged that she had recently been under significant strain and frequently spoke about feeling exhausted and overworked. They also alleged that the company denied her repeated requests for sick leave.

Her relatives claimed that despite informing supervisors she was unwell, Dhladhla was encouraged to remain at work. Instead of approving leave, the company allegedly offered to purchase pain medication for her, the news report said.