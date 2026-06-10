‘Denied sick leave’, South African woman, 29, dies after collapsing in office washroom

Amid conversations around work culture and work-life balance, a 29-year-old woman died at her workplace after she was allegedly denied leave. Gcina Dhlandhla collapsed in a washroom at vehicle tracking company Cartrack’s office in Johannesburg, South Africa.
According to the Sowetan LIVE website, Dhaldhla had been employed as a call centre agent at the company for nearly two years. Family members alleged that she had recently been under significant strain and frequently spoke about feeling exhausted and overworked. They also alleged that the company denied her repeated requests for sick leave.
Her relatives claimed that despite informing supervisors she was unwell, Dhladhla was encouraged to remain at work. Instead of approving leave, the company allegedly offered to purchase pain medication for her, the news report said.
Speaking to the news outlet, her aunt Nomusa Dhladhla said the woman had submitted two medical notes in the two weeks before her death but was still expected to continue reporting to work.
“Gcina was exhausted and emotionally drained. There was no motivation. She was working long hours, including weekends, without adequate rest. She would go to work even when she had a headache,” the website quoted Nomusa as saying.
The family also alleged that Dhladhla was issued a warning after her requests for sick leave were rejected. The woman was accused of misusing the company’s sick leave policy, her mother said.
“On Monday, she told me she would be given a warning when she returned to work despite reporting sick and providing a doctor’s note. They did, in fact, issue her with a warning,” Nomusa told Sowetan LIVE.
According to the family, Dhladhla later collapsed inside a washroom cubicle shortly after being advised to take pain-relief powders. They also alleged that the company failed to notify them immediately and delayed contacting emergency services.
However, Cartrack has denied claims that Dhladhla was prevented from leaving work after becoming ill. Lauren Human, Cartrack’s director of corporate affairs, said the company responded promptly after Dhladhla fell ill.
“Our on-site first responders were equipped with an automatic external defibrillator and emergency medical services were immediately called to the scene,” Human said.
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The incident blew up on social media, prompting discussions around employee well-being, workplace pressure, and policies surrounding sick leave. “After 10 years in HR, I can honestly say some companies treat employees as completely disposable. I’ve seen people pushed aside when they’re sick, pregnant, or going through unimaginable circumstances,” an Instagram user wrote. “So sad. May her soul rest in peace. This is a typical response from a toxic environment, where you’re just a number,” another user commented.
“This needs to be addressed on a national level because there are FAR too many workplace laws being broken and not enough protections for workers when sick, pregnant, on parental leave or going through family crisis. Our labor laws need to change and become more human!!” a third user reacted.