Watch: Woman creates amazing art using a piece of chalk. Leaves netizens stunned

There are many videos on social media that show people creating amazing artworks. These videos often leave you baffled as they seem impossible. From sketching multiple portraits at the same time to painting with their eyes blindfolded, there are many artists that show their unique talent on social media. Now a video of a woman drawing with a piece of chalk is going viral online.

The video was shared on Twitter by Vala Afshar on November 4 and it has received more than 1.6 million views. The now-viral clip shows a woman creating an amazing artwork by only using a piece of chalk. First, she draws a silhouette of a woman holding an umbrella and then draws another man at a distance who is also holding an umbrella. The illusion of dept created in this artwork is incredible to see. “It is hard to imagine that one can use chalk to draw this beautifully,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

It is hard to imagine that one can use chalk to draw this beautifully pic.twitter.com/mAiPjyPCWV — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) November 3, 2022

Netizens were left impressed by the woman’s unique talent. “Beautiful. Chalk is an amazing medium to work with. Had a teacher that always had one board with something beautiful that related to what we were learning. She wasn’t an art teacher. She taught English and my imagination went wild wondering what book was next,” commented a user.

Another said, “Amazing. This reminds me that there are so many untapped talents in people and so many underprivileged people in the world that will never have the chance to nourish those talents. It’s sad not just for them, but also for all of humanity what we’re missing out on and don’t know.” “The art of drawing without actually drawing anything. Simply spectacular,” wrote a third.

