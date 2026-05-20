Woman creates Netflix-style trailer to ask for 10 days’ leave to visit Bali, bosses’ reaction goes viral

A woman’s hilarious and unconventional way of asking for time off from work has taken the internet by storm. Rather than sending the usual leave email or awkwardly approaching her managers, Talia decided to turn her request into a full-blown Netflix-style trailer, complete with dramatic music, suspense and cinematic interviews, just to ask for 10 days off for a Bali trip. The video, posted on Instagram, has already crossed nine million views.

The clip begins like a tense documentary. An interviewer asks Talia, “Do you want to confess why you’ve been so on edge lately?” Looking anxious, she responds, “I need to ask Frank and Jack a question.” As the suspense builds, the interviewer continues, “Is that why you’re being so strange?”

Clearly struggling to gather the courage, Talia says, “I just can’t bring myself to do it. I can’t do it, I haven’t found the right time to do it.” The interviewer then reassures her: “Talia, the right time is now.” Finally, she blurts out the real reason behind all the tension: “I need 10 days of leave to go to Bali and have heaps of fun.” The video closes with a dramatic line teasing viewers: “So was it a yes or no?”

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Francois Greeff (@frankgreeff_)

The viral video also captured the reactions of her bosses, Frank and Jack, who appeared both amused and confused after watching the elaborate request. “You have been on edge lately,” they joked. Still processing what they had just seen, they asked, “Do we have to send our response in a video format?” Talia quickly replied, “In a documentary trailer format.”

Trying to figure out how serious the request actually was, the bosses then asked, “Yes or no or is there like a third option?” The final verdict on Talia’s leave application, however, remains unknown.

Social media users loved the creativity behind the request, and the comments section quickly filled with reactions. One person wrote, “They were sooooo scared you were gonna quit.” Another commented, “This seems like an amazing place to work.”

A third user related the situation to workplace culture in India, writing, “In India, half the stress isn’t the work- it’s asking for leave (even if its a 1 day leave!!!) You start preparing your explanation 3 days in advance like you gonna literally defend a court case!! Then comes manager approval, HR approval, backup arrangement, ‘are you available on call?’ and with guilt for taking your own leave.”

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Another user pointed out the irony of employees feeling nervous about taking holidays at all, commenting, “Its so weird than in America people get anxiety asking for their rightfully vacation days. This needs a deeper introspection.”

Disclaimer: The following article is a lighthearted piece intended for entertainment purposes and highlights a creative, viral approach to workplace communication. The anxieties mentioned regarding leave requests are expressed in a humorous and relatable context and should not be interpreted as professional advice on employment relations or mental health management.