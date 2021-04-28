Woman cop rescues alligator from Florida home’s swimming pool

Since being shared online, the post has garnered over 20,000 likes.

A woman police officer is being praised online for rescuing an alligator from the swimming pool of a Florida home.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, in a Facebook post, said that Deputy Heather Harris had to respond to a home in Tampa bay when the family found an alligator in the pool.

“Thinking about taking a swim on a Saturday? Make sure there isn’t a gator inside the pool first! Deputy Heather Harris had to play lifeguard and kick this guy out of the pool. It’s just another interesting day in Tampa Bay! #onlyinflorida #PCSO #pinellascounty #saturdaymood”, the Sheriff’s Office wrote, sharing pictures of the rescue operation.

The pictures show Harris holding the alligator after rescuing it out of the water.

Take a look here:

Since being shared online, the post has garnered over 20,000 likes. Take at some of the reactions here: