scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Most read

Woman cop rescues alligator from Florida home’s swimming pool

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, in a Facebook post, said that Deputy Heather Harris had to respond to a home in Tampa bay when the family found an alligator in the pool.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 28, 2021 6:34:16 pm
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, in a Facebook post, said that Deputy Heather Harris had to respond to a home in Tampa bay when the family found an alligator in the pool.Since being shared online, the post has garnered over 20,000 likes.

A woman police officer is being praised online for rescuing an alligator from the swimming pool of a Florida home.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, in a Facebook post, said that Deputy Heather Harris had to respond to a home in Tampa bay when the family found an alligator in the pool.

“Thinking about taking a swim on a Saturday? Make sure there isn’t a gator inside the pool first! Deputy Heather Harris had to play lifeguard and kick this guy out of the pool. It’s just another interesting day in Tampa Bay! #onlyinflorida #PCSO #pinellascounty #saturdaymood”, the Sheriff’s Office wrote, sharing pictures of the rescue operation.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The pictures show Harris holding the alligator after rescuing it out of the water.

Take a look here:

Since being shared online, the post has garnered over 20,000 likes. Take at some of the reactions here:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 28: Latest News

Advertisement
x