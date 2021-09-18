UK woman shells out £185 for scarf created out of hair shed by her pet dogs

Ask any pet parent how they deal with all the fur on their clothes and furniture, and the answer would usually be that they don’t mind it. However, one woman in the UK decided to do something special with the strands. She turned it into a scarf!

Michelle Parker, a design consultant from Leeds, has created a buzz online after photos of her donning a thick white scarf started doing the rounds. The cosy scarf, said to be five-feet long, was created out of the hair shed by her two dogs.

Parker collected about 15 ounces of hair from her four-year-old Samoyed, called Luka, and about 7 ounces from her 12-year-old Keeshond, whom she calls Keisha. According to The Mirror, UK: “Luka’s fur was used to make her a 5ft-long scarf, and Keisha’s coat made the decorative pom-poms.”

The woman said she got the idea to create a fur scarf after seeing that a person on Facebook had one. She then tracked down spinning and knitting expert Andrea Devine from Essex who specialises in making keepsakes out of pet fur and hair.

According to Devine’s website, she makes mementos for pet owners using hair from various breeds of dogs and cats, so that they can hold on to a part of their beloved creatures even after they pass away. The business owner says she was inspired by her two pets.

From apparel to small toys, there is a wide variety of things that can be created from spun pet hair.

According to Daily Mail, Parker paid £185 for the unique scarf. “I think it’s just a great keepsake to have of them and will be even more so when they’re gone,” she was quoted as saying.

Describing it as “warm and plush”, the woman said she wears the scarf occasionally. “People don’t realise it’s made from dog hair when they see it. They just think it’s a nice scarf,” she added.