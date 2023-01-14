scorecardresearch
‘Got anxiety watching this’: Standing on ledge, woman cleans windows of high-rise apartment

Several users were concerned about the woman's safety after watching the clip shared by ABC news, while others urged people to mind their own business.

woman cleans high rise building, woman stands on ledge, woman cleans building, indian expressThe clip shared by ABC News on Instagram shows the woman standing on the ledge and cleaning windows. She opens the window pane and also gets inside the room.
Standing on top of a high-rise building can send shivers down the spine of many. However, a woman has left netizens astounded as she was caught on camera standing on the ledge of a building and cleaning windows without appearing to be the least bit perturbed.

The clip shared by ABC News on Instagram shows the woman standing on the ledge and cleaning windows. She opens the window pane and also gets inside the room. Without any protective gear, she carries on with her work. The camera then zooms out to show the towering building.

“DON’T TRY THIS AT HOME: This woman was spotted wiping windows way up on a high-rise apartment ledge without any kind of safety harness,” reads the caption of the clip.

Several users were concerned about the woman’s safety while others urged people to mind their own business. It is not known where the incident took place. A user commented, “Am I the only one who got anxiety watching this?”

Another user wrote, “Living life on the edge.” A third user commented, “‘We getting up tomorrow and cleaning this place from top to bottom! PeriodT! ‘ was a person…”

Last year a viral video showed a man clad in a suit jumping across the rooftop of a historic high-rise building in New York. The video was shared by Emmy Award-winning film director Erik Ljung. The man was seen jumping across multiple awnings of the 23-storeyed building without any protective gear.

