Texas woman claims restaurant employees purposely put mud in her sandwich

When Sanchez called the restaurant manager to inform them about the issue, she was asked to return to the restaurant to discuss the issue.

A woman in Texas claims to have found a clump of mud on the sandwich she bought from Whataburger drive-through in Baytown. Taking to Facebook, Yesenia Sanchez shared her experience along with pictures and a video of the sandwich she ate.

“I ordered through the drive-thru, got home to find MUD in my sandwich. All I did was switch the bread and I guess that was too much to ask? Called up to the store asked what was in my sandwich because I found brown clumps,” she posted.

“My body went numb and my stomach turned into knots. I couldn’t believe what I was looking at. I felt it and it looked like mud,” Sanchez told the Chronicle.

Sanchez complained about the issue to the restaurant manager. When she reached the restaurant, another manager tried to assure her that the “lettuce is supposed to be 100% clean.” Though Sanchez received a refund for her order, the fastfood company is yet to comment on the incident, stated a Fox news report.

