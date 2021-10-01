‘Brief Emotion’: Woman claims she was charged $11 for crying during surgery

In a tweet that has now gone viral, a US woman has claimed that she was billed for crying during surgery; the charge was labelled as ‘brief emotion’. Her social media post left netizens shocked, with most labelling it as ‘ridiculous and heartless’. The woman, named Midge, shared a photo of the invoice she received after a mole removal procedure. While all other services mentioned were surgical, she was taken aback by an $11 (Rs 815.19) charge for “brief emotion”.

Midge posted about the charge, and wrote, “Mole removal: $223, Crying: extra”.

In the thread, she expressed her obvious frustration over the charge. She wrote that that she did not even get a ‘damn sticker’ and whether a lollipop is too much to ask for.

Is a lollipop too much to ask? — Midge (@mxmclain) September 28, 2021

Some Netizens had a good laugh over it and contributed to the thread. Many were also genuinely concerned over this absurd charge and shared their opinions about the healthcare system. A few even shared their own personal experiences from surgeries they have had.