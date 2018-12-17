Woman captures grandpa’s adorable reaction every time she visits him; video makes tweeple emotional

A compilation video of a cute grandfather’s reactions has gone viral after his granddaughter tweeted the clip on social media. Jennifer Barclay, from Scotland, captured her 87-year-old grandpa’s reactions every time she visited him. The viral clip resonated with many leaving them emotional.

“My wee Grandad, 87 years young and he’s my no.1 guy💕 I love him with all my heart. And I love recording his reactions when I come to visit. I hope everyone can appreciate the video I’ve made as much as I do👴🏻💕xoxo,” tweeted Barclay along with the one minute video. In the viral clip, which has over 7 million views, the chirpy grandfather can be seen opening the door for his beloved granddaughter with a cheerful greeting.

My wee Grandad, 87 years young and he’s my no.1 guy💕 I love him with all my heart. And I love recording his reactions when I come to visit. I hope everyone can appreciate the video I’ve made as much as I do👴🏻💕xoxo pic.twitter.com/4XK4TEBctQ — Jen (@JenBarclayX) December 14, 2018

The clip, which has got over six lakh likes, was flooded with reactions from netizens all around. From people getting emotional over the viral clip to reminiscing their own loveable experiences, the post managed to move many. Here are some of the many reactions to the tweet:

