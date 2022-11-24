‘My son is in the World Cup’: Woman can’t control excitement on seeing son play for Canada

It is a proud moment for parents to see their children succeed. And what’s bigger than the FIFA World Cup! A player representing their nation on the grandest stage of all is something that footballers want to accomplish in their career. A video of a Canadian footballer’s mother as she sees him playing in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar was posted online and it is winning hearts.

Sam Adekugbe, 27, who plays as a left-back for Turkish Süper Lig club Hatayspor, is in the Canada team in the ongoing FIFA World Cup. He came on as a substitute against Belgium in their opening match. His mother, Dee, watched the match on TV and couldn’t control her excitement as she saw her son on the field. “My son is in the World Cup. Thank you, Jesus. Hallelujah,” she exclaims while jumping in joy.

“Sam Adekugbe’s mother, Dee, was so excited to see her son play for Canada in the World Cup,” says the caption of the video posted by ESPN on Instagram Thursday.

“True mother,” commented a user. “Love that. Canada deserved better too. Very impressed by their display,” said another. “Always make mom proud,” wrote a third. “Canada played so good yet they lost, due to lack of efficiency,” posted another netizen.

Belgium beat Canada 1-0 at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium with a goal by Michy Batshuayi in the 44th minute. Sam Adekugbe was a substitute who came on in the 74th minute. He has 35 international caps and scored one goal.