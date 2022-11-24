scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

‘My son is in the World Cup’: Woman can’t control excitement on seeing son play for Canada

Sam Adekugbe, 27, who plays as a left-back for Turkish Süper Lig club Hatayspor, is in the Canada team in the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

FIFA World Cup, Canada football team, Sam Adekugbe, Belgium versus Canada, mother sees son play for Canada football team, Qatar, parents, proud, viral, trending, Indian ExpressSam Adekugbe’s mother watched the match on TV and couldn’t control her excitement as she saw her son on the field.

It is a proud moment for parents to see their children succeed. And what’s bigger than the FIFA World Cup! A player representing their nation on the grandest stage of all is something that footballers want to accomplish in their career. A video of a Canadian footballer’s mother as she sees him playing in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar was posted online and it is winning hearts.

Sam Adekugbe, 27, who plays as a left-back for Turkish Süper Lig club Hatayspor, is in the Canada team in the ongoing FIFA World Cup. He came on as a substitute against Belgium in their opening match. His mother, Dee, watched the match on TV and couldn’t control her excitement as she saw her son on the field. “My son is in the World Cup. Thank you, Jesus. Hallelujah,” she exclaims while jumping in joy.

Also Read |Netizens weigh in over viral tweet on Snoop Dogg’s resemblance with Senegal football head coach

“Sam Adekugbe’s mother, Dee, was so excited to see her son play for Canada in the World Cup,” says the caption of the video posted by ESPN on Instagram Thursday.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ESPN FC (@espnfc)

“True mother,” commented a user. “Love that. Canada deserved better too. Very impressed by their display,” said another. “Always make mom proud,” wrote a third. “Canada played so good yet they lost, due to lack of efficiency,” posted another netizen.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
AAP CM candidate first had to fight family at home, now faces caste hurdlePremium
AAP CM candidate first had to fight family at home, now faces caste hurdle
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflationPremium
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflation
Delhi Confidential: On his 60th, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla makes a birth...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On his 60th, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla makes a birth...
Recent claims of spectacular poverty decline under the Modi government mi...Premium
Recent claims of spectacular poverty decline under the Modi government mi...

Belgium beat Canada 1-0 at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium with a goal by Michy Batshuayi in the 44th minute. Sam Adekugbe was a substitute who came on in the 74th minute. He has 35 international caps and scored one goal.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-11-2022 at 09:10:08 am
Next Story

Atta Dal scheme: Punjab Vigilance Bureau books GM of PUNSUP over fund embezzlement

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 24: Latest News
Advertisement
X