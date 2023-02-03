scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Woman calls out male client when she saw objectifying messages about her during live business call. Watch

Apparently, while sharing screens, one of the men exposed his group chat with his colleagues wherein they made objectifying comments about Whitney Sharpe's appearance.

locker room talk, woman calls out men, sexual harassments, woman calls out sexual harassments, indian expressThe video in which she sharply, yet in a calm and composed manner, called out the male client was shared by Now This News on Twitter.
A woman business executive called out a male client for making “locker-room talk” about her during a video call and she has been earned online for confronting him.

An Independent report said Whitney Sharpe shared a video of herself on a Microsoft Teams call, including three male clients from a prospective vendor aiming to sell their software to Mindlance, her company. Apparently, while sharing screens, one of the men exposed his group chat with his colleagues wherein they made objectifying comments about her appearance.

The video in which she sharply, yet in a calm and composed manner, called out the male client was shared by Now This News on Twitter. She is heard saying, “First of all, if we’re going to continue working together. I want to work with a woman sales representative because I don’t want to have to see ‘locker-room talk’ about myself when you’re sharing screens. So, if we’re going to move forward, I would like to work with an account rep that’s maybe a woman in the area so that we can move forward that way. I know that was a mistake, but I don’t want to see.”

One of the men is heard saying, “That’s an inexcusable mistake.” She narrated about how she felt about the whole turn of events. “What was going through my head is ‘remain calm, remain professional.’ It was like watching a football game and I was getting the play-by-plays.”

After the video did rounds on social media, Sharpe received an apology from the company. However, Sharpe said in the video, “He sent me an email that was basically just an ‘I am sorry I got caught’ email.” She urged fellow women to raise their voice and address such issues in the moment.

She added, “Find your voice. It’s the scariest thing speaking up in the moment, but practise it. You have to prepare for situations like this. You need to address it in the moment and call it out for what it is.”

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 13:48 IST
