Wednesday, June 30, 2021
‘Twitter is undefeated’: Woman’s marriage announcement sparks hilarious tic-tac-toe game online

Amid all the congratulatory messages by her friends and followers, the pattern of the new bride's henna strangely prompted some to play a game of online tic-tac-toe!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 30, 2021 8:49:57 pm
funny wedding announcement post, woman wedding annoucement jokes, bridal mehendi inspire tic tac toe match, funny news, odd news, indian expressThe newlywed bride's mehendi designed led people play an online game of tic-tac-toe.

In the age of social media, it’s not unusual for people to share major life updates on public platform with friends and followers. However, how netizens respond it to is very hard to gauge — especially on Twitter. Something similar happened when a woman recently shared the news of her wedding, only for people on Twitter to turn it into a game of tic-tac-toe on the microblogging site!

Confused? Well, so was the new bride. Twitter user Khadija recently shared two photos from her nikah, celebrating the joyous occasion. Although she didn’t share any image of herself or the groom, one photo of her showing off her beautiful wedding ring and hennaed hands started a weird trend.

“I can’t believe I betrayed y’all and married a m*n,” she announced.

While most saw her post and wished her all the best for the next chapter in life, a few others found it hard to ignore the mehendi pattern on her arm. They soon started to draw ‘x’ and ‘o’, inviting others to play knots and crosses.

Seeing the bizarre reaction, the newlywed shared a few screenshots of people playing the game. Lamenting the turn of events, she wrote: “can’t announce nothing on this app”.

But it only made matters go out of hand. The tweet not only went viral with over 1.2 lakh likes, but also people were more interested to know who won the match. While some got busy to determine the winner, others started their own new game! Many others said it feels wrong but they just couldn’t stop laughing at the whole thread, while a few shared expert tips to win the game.

