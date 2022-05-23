Netizens cheer as woman battling ALS ‘dances’ in her son’s arms at his wedding

For parents, every milestone in a child’s life is special. More so, when it involves seemingly insurmountable odds. For a woman in the United States’ Florida, dancing with her son on his wedding day turned into an extra special moment considering what she had been through.

Kathy Poirer had lost her ability to walk after being diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Her two sons, however, helped her dance by holding her upright. The heartwarming clip which shows the mother dancing in her son’s arms has gone viral, leaving netizens teary-eyed.

The clip shared by her son Zak Poirier,28, on Instagram shows Kathy, in a wheelchair, being escorted to the dance floor by her three sons. Fighting back tears, she embraces the special moment. Zak is seen leaning forward and talking to her. Then, his two brothers lift Kathy and hold her as she dances with the groom. Zak is seen whispering, “I love you” into her ears and both of them turn emotional. With utmost care, Kathy’s son lowers her back into the wheelchair and the guests give them a round of applause.

The Dailymail said Zak married Anja d’Adesky, 27, on April 9 and made Kathy’s dream of dancing on the big day come true. ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spine, according to the Mayo Clinic. It leads to a loss of muscle control.