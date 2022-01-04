Woman barters her way from one-cent bobby pin to an $80,000 house

It takes years for people to get a house of their own but Demi Skipper attained this goal in less than two years, and without spending a single penny. In May 2020, Skipper went on an “a quest trade a bobby pin up until I get a house”. She started her “Trade Me Project” that was inspired by Kyle MacDonald, a Canadian blogger who traded his paper clip 14 times till he got a house.

The full-time product manager amassed hundreds of thousands of followers on social media as she documented her trades. Soon people became invested in her journey.

Last month, she finally accomplished her goal as she got the keys to a small house in Tennessee, USA in exchange for a trailer. “After 28 trades and all the ups and downs, I finally did it,” she said in a video as she stood outside her new house.

Skipper followed some rules as she went about the mission — she only bartered and never took any money. Secondly, she never traded with anyone she knew. Along the way, she has bartered Nike Air Jordan, electric skateboard, Chipotle celebrity card, three tractor-trailers, and Margarita glasses till she finally got a house.

While speaking to the media, Skipper said that she plans to do the whole challenge again in the upcoming year.