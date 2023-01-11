‘Serious discipline there’: Woman archer shoots target with arrow set on fire while being upside down. Watch

There are some incredibly talented people on social media whose videos are absolutely jaw-dropping to watch. Like this woman archer who has taken the internet by storm by shooting a target with a bow and arrow while being upside down. And shall we add, the bow was set on fire as well.

A video of the incredible feat was shared on Twitter by user Morissa Schwartz, who is known for sharing popular posts. In the widely shared clip, the woman lights up the arrow with fire and looks sharply at the camera. She moves towards the bow stand and astonishingly sets the bow armed with the arrow on her feet. She climbs on the bow stand and moves upside down. She aims at the target at a distance with her leg and aces it. After accomplishing the feat, she splits in style and returns back to the snow-covered ground.

The 38-second clip has racked up more than 3.3 million views since been shared on January 8. While sharing the clip, Schwartz added a word of caution- “Don’t try this at home”. The location and time when the clip was captured is not known.

Don’t try this at home 🙈 pic.twitter.com/I8iev1LPzy — Morissa Schwartz (Dr. Rissy) (@MorissaSchwartz) January 10, 2023

Several users were amazed by her skills and accuracy. A user commented, “Wow! That’s a good talent.” Another user wrote, “Serious discipline there. Damn.” A third user commented, “Okay, I’m impressed!!!”

