Woman says Mariah Carey derived ‘E=mc2’ equation; this is how the singer responded

The confidence with which the woman answered the question about the physics equation has amused millions online. (Source: rihanna’s cupids bow/ Twitter) The confidence with which the woman answered the question about the physics equation has amused millions online. (Source: rihanna’s cupids bow/ Twitter)

If you have been spending much time on Instagram, you must have come across the new filter quiz games that are keeping users busy on the app. From gibberish challenges to various head filters tagging you which character you are from a popular show — there’s no dearth of entertainment on the platform.

Recently, a video going viral shows a woman, taking part in one such challenge, saying confidently that singer-songwriter Mariah Carey coined the equation “E=mc2”, leaving netizens in splits. The confidence on her face while answering it amused all online.

The equation was derived by physicist Albert Einstein as part of theory of special relativity. However, the woman was not entirely wrong. For the uninitiated, E=MC2 is also the name of one of Mariah Carey’s most popular albums.

Sharing the embarrassing moment on Twitter, she wrote “I said Mariah Carey with an unbelievable amount of confidence” with a crying emoji. The video went viral, garnering over 2.4 million views on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

I said Mariah Carey with an unbelievable amount of confidence 😭 pic.twitter.com/f1ZqMyhGvz — rihanna’s cupids bow (@2902___) May 17, 2020

As the video went viral, the woman said she knew about the scientist’s contribution but Carey’s 2008 album had a bigger impact on her.

😂 nah I’m aware it’s Einstein’s bag, but when I see E=MC² I think of Mariah not him lmao – I know who’s made more of an impact on me 💀 — rihanna’s cupids bow (@2902___) May 18, 2020

The singing sensation not only saw the viral video but also had a sweet and punny reply for the die heart fan. “Keep that confidence girl! It’s all relative, anyway,” the singer tweeted with a word play on Einstein’s relativity theory.

Keep that confidence girl! It’s all relative, anyway ❤️ https://t.co/HbOF2z5yv6 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) May 18, 2020

While some were baffled by the woman’s answer, most Carey fans on the platform supported her and joked, “Mariah Carey could do E=mc2 but Einstein couldn’t do Touch My Body”.

No honey your answer was right !!!! pic.twitter.com/Yg1iH5sNwP — Jenny (@BrownSkinGirl92) May 18, 2020

‘For the record’ it’s Mariah 💁‍♀️ — Hanz (@hanz_montz) May 17, 2020

Einstein been real quiet since Mariah Carey came out — Äshley (@Ashleyk78) May 18, 2020

Einstein who?? Whoever he is, I just know he’s found d*ad after being ended by the QUEEN of relativity 😍 pic.twitter.com/x1nYo8XDem — Ashley (@alwaysbeourmimi) May 18, 2020

MARIAH CAREY COULD DO E=MC2 BUT EINSTEIN COULDN’T DO TOUCH MY BODY — Justice 🦋 (@justicexlambily) May 18, 2020

Earlier in April, Carey too was overwhelmed when her 2008 album topped iTunes albums chart 12 years after its release. Overjoyed with the fact, Carey later asked her fans if they would like her to sing any song from the album to mark the occasion, “How should we celebrate #JusticeForEMC2? I want to do a singing moment for you! Which song?”

What is going on????? 🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖 https://t.co/A4lfcb3LzR — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 27, 2020

How should we celebrate #JusticeForEMC2? 🤩 I want to do a singing moment for you! Which song? 💖 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 27, 2020

According to Billboards, the popular album made history debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and earning Carey the largest first-week sales of her career. The iconic hit of “Touch My Body” from the album also peaked at the top of the Hot 100 and “broke even more records for the singer, becoming Mariah’s eighteenth No. 1 hit and officially cementing her status as the solo artist with the most number one singles in pop music history.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd