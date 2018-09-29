Woman accidentally ticked herself as a ‘terrorist’ on visa waiver form

A mistake that cost Mandie Stevenson £800. (Source: Getty Images) A mistake that cost Mandie Stevenson £800. (Source: Getty Images)

A 29-year-old cancer patient had to postpone her trip to New York after she accidentally ticked herself as a ‘terrorist’ on her visa waiver form. According to a BBC report, Mandie Stevenson made the mistake while filling an online application that asked her whether she was ‘seeking’ or ever engaged in ‘terrorist activities or genocide’.

ALSO READ | PIA faces flak as video of mother pleading with crew to open plane door for ‘unconscious’ baby goes viral

It was only when her application was rejected did Stevenson, who was diagnosed with terminal breast cancer in 2015, realise the blunder. The rejection of the application meant that Stevenson had to postpone her plan to New York, which according to the same report was her ‘dream break’ and fly to the US embassy in London to prove that she was not a security threat.

After multiple intense interviews, Stevenson, who hails from Falkirk in Scotland, was granted a full Visa. However, she was informed by the US authorities that there was no guarantee that the Visa would arrive before her flight. Moreover, she was also advised to rebook her trip to a later date.

The mistake cost her over £800 (Rs. 75,589) to rearrange the trip for the next month. “At first I thought it was a bad dream and then I realised what I had done,” she told BBC on the show Mornings with Stephen Jardine.

Stevenson, who was filling the form on The Esta (Electronic System for Travel Authorization), was asked a question that read, “Do you seek to engage in or have you ever engaged in terrorist activities, espionage, sabotage, or genocide?”

She explained how the mistake probably happened. “I believe I ticked ‘no’ and then when I have scrolled down to click confirm, I think it has nudged and moved. That’s the story I’m sticking to,” she told during the show.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd