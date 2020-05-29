Woman spots wolverine on Washington beach, but authorities refuse to believe her

The picture showed a small bear-like creature feeding on the carcass of a marine animal that washed ashore. (Picture credit: CNN via Jennifer Henry) The picture showed a small bear-like creature feeding on the carcass of a marine animal that washed ashore. (Picture credit: CNN via Jennifer Henry)

A woman said she had spotted a wolverine on a Washington state beach and reported it to the states’ Department of Fish and Wildlife, but authorities reportedly refused to believe her because the animal is rarely seen on beaches.

CNN reported that officials confirmed the creature was a wolverine only after Jennifer Henry shared a picture of the creature she saw at Washington state’s Long Beach Peninsula on May 23.

A small bear-like creature feeding on the carcass of a marine animal that had washed ashore in the picture.

Wolverines are the largest terrestrial member of the weasel family and the elusive creature has rounded ears, small eyes, a bushy tail, and large feet that are useful for travelling through snow.

