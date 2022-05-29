‘It’s out of my control’: Wizz Air pilot loses cool amid seven-hour long flight delay

A pilot of a Hungarian ultra-low-cost carrier lost his cool with passengers who misbehaved with the cabin crew after a seven-hour delay on the runway at Gatwick airport, the Independent reported.

The Wizz Air pilot was heard talking to the passenger onboard the flight over the public address system in a now-viral TikTok video. In a clip shared on Twitter, the pilot was heard saying: “Show hands please, who wants to get off? We won’t be going tonight if you get off.” He added, “You know, I don’t need this, the crew doesn’t need this. We are doing what we can to get you out of here.”

“It’s out of my control. Completely out of my control. We’re doing everything we can. If you want to get off, I’ll let you off, no problem.”

Watch the video here:

'I don't need this!': The moment a WizzAir pilot loses his cool with passengers during 'seven hour delays' at #Gatwick Airport Credit: Hannah Mace pic.twitter.com/Y3tF0PgwwE — Sussex News – Breaking News for Sussex (@SussexIncidents) May 26, 2022

In the video, a passenger can be seen bursting out in laughter as many are baffled after hearing the pilot’s announcement.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

However, Twitter users sympathised with the pilot. “Good on him I’ve been in that situation as crew, passengers wanting to get off on the runway,” commented a user. Another user wrote, “Hardly shouting just truth talking which snowflakes don’t like and find it offensive and usually run away crying boo hoo. Some people don’t have a clue what people in charge try and do for them but find it easy to record and cry.”

Challenging times. Some passengers have no respect. — Lee Douglas (@LeeLee2076) May 26, 2022

Well there is someone losing it. Not very professional. Having said that there was more than one occasion I felt like doing a PA like that as passengers can big a bit thick. — Mike Simii (@BFGcontrol) May 26, 2022

Hardly shouting — TheBHAlbion44 (@TheBHAlbion) May 26, 2022

Hardly shouting just truth talking which snowflakes don't like and find it offensive and usually run away crying boo hoo. Some people don't have a clue what people in charge try and do for them but find it easy to record and cry 😭😭 — Rob2577 (@rob2577) May 26, 2022

Wizz Air apologised for the inconvenience to the passengers. A spokesperson was quoted as saying by Metro News, “Wizz Air sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused by the delayed flight W95749, from Gatwick to Larnaca. This was initially a result of a late inbound aircraft, with further delays caused by Air Traffic Control issues at London Gatwick. Wizz Air has contacted affected customers directly to inform them about their rights.”

Responding to a passenger’s complaint about the long queue, Gatwick Airport also apologised to them on Twitter. “Hi, we’re really sorry for any delay. We are operating a moving queue system and staff are working hard to process passengers as quickly as possible through Security Search. JM,” read Gatwick Airport’s tweet.

Hi, we're really sorry for any delay. We are operating a moving queue system and staff are working hard to process passengers as quickly as possible through Security Search. JM — Gatwick Airport LGW (@Gatwick_Airport) May 24, 2022

Notably, travellers have been witnessing long queues at several airports in the UK after the half-term holiday began for many schools in England and Wales. East Jet cancelled more than 200 flights from Gatwick on Friday after the airline suffered IT problems, The Guardian reported.