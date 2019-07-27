US man surprises wife with Amazon package-shaped birthday cake

Ditching cliched gift items like bags and tiffany boxes, a man decided to give something unique to his wife — who loves online shopping — on her birthday. On her 39th birthday, Emily McGuire’s witty husband, Waylon, surprised her with a customised cake shaped like one of her very favourite things — an Amazon package.

The Amazon delivery-shaped cake had true-to-life edible details such as a personalised shipping label and Amazon Prime box tape.

Taking to Instagram to share pictures of the unique cake, the photographer wrote, “When you order a lot from Amazon, you get an Amazon box cake.”

Many of the Instagrammers took to the platform to laud the husband for the unique gift and admiring the cake.